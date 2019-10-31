el-Rufai Bags Award Of Excellence For Championing Girl-Child Education

Nigerian women, under the auspices of the National Council of Women Affairs and Social Development on Thursday conferred an award of excellence to Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai for championing the girl- child education in Northern Nigeria.

The award was presented by the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, on the sidelines of the 19th National Council of Women Affairs and Social Development taking place in Akure, the state capital of Ondo.

The minister noted that the strides made by the administration of governor El-Rufai in making 12-year primary and secondary education free for girls in all public schools in the state.

She commended the state governor for given women five commissioners slots out of 14 and for appointing more women as heads of MDAs in the state:“ I want to congratulate Your Excellency on the free education policy gesture extended to 191,443 female students currently in public secondary schools to acquire quality education, as they make up majority of over 10 million out-of-schools children in the country.

“For this outstanding milestone achievement done to female students of Kaduna and by extension Nigerian women, I salute your visionary leadership in significantly increasing enrollment, retention and completion rate of the girl-child in schools. This is commendable as parents will no longer have the excuse not to send their children to school”

The Minister, explained that the Award of Excellence, was conferred on el-Rufai as a worthy champion of Girl-Child Education in Northern Nigeria, adding that “this is in recognition of your contribution in creating enabling environment for girl-child education and changing the political landscape for the participation of women in Kaduna state and by extension Nigeria”

In her remarks, the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, who received the award on behalf of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, said Kaduna has recognized the important role women play in advancing the social and economic development of any society, hence the policy of the government in empowering women economically.

She further stated that the state government has provided opportunities for women to be included in decision making in the State Executive Council and other top positions in the government.

Dr. Hadiza called on the governments of the 36 states of Nigeria to create opportunities women and include them in governance for the development of their respective states and the nation at large.

The National Council on Women Affairs is the decision making body on issues affecting women, children and vulnerable groups in the country.

The 19th National Council taking place in Akure, is being attended by the Minister of a Women Affairs and Social Development, Commissioners of Women Affairs of the 36 states of the federation and women groups and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and other stakeholders on women and children issues. The theme for this years council is ” Gender Equality and Social Inclusion: A Panacea for Peace, Security and Sustainable Development in Nigeria”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

