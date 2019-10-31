Experts Lament Contamination Of Food Chain With Micro Plastics

Experts in the environment sector have raised the alarm over massive contamination of food chain with micro plastics and other pollutants in the marine environment, a situation that posed threat to consumption of sea food.

This was revealed at the 13th National Stakeholders Forum (NSF) in Abuja yesterday, organised by the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), with the theme, “Water Pollution: Innovative Solutions for Environmental Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement”.

The Chairman of NESREA governing council, Chief Iyiola Oladokun harped on the need for stakeholders to launch rescue mission against the menace of water pollution and towards sustainable production and consumption.

He pleaded with Nigerians to support NESREA in protecting the waters from pollution, adding that the availability of potable water is increasingly becoming difficult even in the urban areas.

Also speaking, the director general of NESREA, Prof Aliyu Jauro pointed out that water pollution is one of the major environmental hazards that confronts the country, saying that water borne diseases are recognized as the reasons behind upsurge in health challenges.

To this end, he disclosed that the agency in exercise of its mandate established and gazetted several national environmental regulations, aimed at checkmating water pollution and environmental issues such as national environmental (watershed, mountainous, hilly and catchment areas) regulations 2009.

Others are national environmental (wetlands, river banks and lake shores) regulations 2009, national environmental (sanitation and waste control) regulations 2009, national environmental (coastal and marine area protection) regulations 2011, national environmental (surface and groundwater quality control) regulations 2011 and national environmental (dams and reservoirs) regulations 2014.

These he said, are in addition to regulations targeted at controlling effluents from the manufacturing sectors of the economy, saying that plans are underway to ensure full operationalization of the regulations, with a view to controlling water pollution in Nigeria.

On his part, the minister of Environment, Dr Mohammed Mamoud lamented that all water bodies including surface, marine and ground waters are impacted by various levels of intolerable pollution.

He listed the common causes of water pollution as industrial effluents, oil activities in the wetlands, ship dumping, open defecation, leachate from solid waste dumpsites, agricultural run-off, untreated sewage and micro plastics.

