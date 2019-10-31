Govs Abdicating Responsibilities On Healthcare – Ngige

The federal government has accused state governors of failing in their responsibility to provide better healthcare services to their people.

It, therefore, asked the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to take the battle for the national healthcare system to the 36 states of the Federation where the governors have allegedly abdicated their responsibility to their constituents.

Through the minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, the federal government said that “state governments have abdicated their responsibility and nobody is talking to them; nobody is doing anything. Everything is now federal. The federal government will provide tertiary healthcare, secondary and even primary healthcare as well as provide a place for residency programme. How can we? The federal government is in fact a willing horse but if a horse is willing, you don’t ride it to death,” Ngige said.

Ngige spoke yesterday in Abuja when he received the leadership of the NMA in his office.

The minister said: “Health is on the concurrent list and nothing stops the state governments from doing the primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare. In fact, when as a young doctor I did my housemanship, we had a hybrid of secondary and tertiary. That is why I left the teaching hospital and did mine at the Onitsha General Hospital while some of my colleagues had theirs at Enugu-Ukwu General Hospital, and Parklane Hospital in Enugu. But today, the state governments have abandoned even primary healthcare. The secondary – most of their general hospitals – are glorified residences for rodents and reptiles.”

Hence, Ngige called on the NMA to mobilise and sensitise its state chapters to take up the issue of the unfortunate abandonment of the responsibility in healthcare delivery by the state governments.

He said: “Your state branches should live up to expectation. Their job is not just to go to the general assembly to vote for strike and go back to their people and report. They should fight to protect the state healthcare system. It is an incongruous situation that you go to a teaching hospital and see people on out-patient care for malaria, gastroenteritis etc. It mounts pressure on those teaching hospitals, making them unable to deliver on the major jobs they are supposed to do.”

Ngige also advised the NMA to put on their thinking cap as it was becoming impossible for the federal government to fund the health system in line with the Abuja Declaration as a result of dwindling resources, saying the effective use of resources was now mandatory.

“Let us use whatever we have effectively and efficiently. Let’s plug leakages and wastes. There is a lot of waste in the system. Some doctors don’t take call duties but are paid call duty allowance. Why do you take call duty allowance when you are not on call? Some doctors also are not exposed to hazards but take hazard allowances. Why?

On the just concluded consequential adjustment of the national minimum wage, Ngige regretted that a chunk of the federal government’s budget was being used to fund the current expenditure, “thus limiting dangerously”, the capacity of government to deliver on physical infrastructure. The need to think out of the box, he said, was overriding.

“How do we reconcile the fact that we are doing a budget of N10.3 trillion in 2020 and out of that, personnel cost alone is N3.88 trillion, amounting to one third of the total? And when you add the running cost to it, it comes to N4 trillion. How do you explain that? It means we have no money left to even fund health, education and other infrastructure. We are abandoning all to pay just salaries. It is frightening and worrisome. That’s why we have to put on our thinking caps,” he said.

