Harmonising Standards Of African Varsities For Effective Service Delivery

To increase access and ensure quality education, stakeholders have stressed the need for harmonization of higher institutions’ standards across the African continent as a way of attaining the desired landmark, HENRY TYOHEMBA writes.

Globally, it is accepted that higher education plays a key role in the economic, scientific and human development of any nation. Today, the economically strongest nations in the world are those known with the best performing higher education sector.

It is unquestionable that education plays a fundamental role in the development of such countries. Even though much international focus on educational development over the years has been on basic education, stakeholders are now opting for investment in higher education that can yield significant benefits for nations as it is lately assuming more important role of assisting countries to develop into knowledge economies and be globally competitive.

However, in Africa, with the rapid expansion of universities, there are serious challenges confronting institutions, from inadequate infrastructure, lack of facilities and up-to-date instructional materials, outdated curricula to limited financial resources and administrative support. There is no doubt that African universities are struggling to reposition themselves in an ever changing environment, hence need urgent measures to be taken.

Africa is in desperate need of a strong higher education sector that can assist in its rapid development in order to overcome the challenge of losing the trained manpower that it produces to other regions. Africa should think of developing a higher education sector that can assist the continent in reconciling these seemingly contradictory missions to be locally relevant and globally attractive and competitive. Because of the limited resources available in individual African countries, such objectives can best be achieved through academic mobility and through collaboration and cooperation among the countries and their higher education systems.

To overcome these challenges and achieve the objectives, stakeholders at the recent International Conference and Workshops on Quality Assurance in Higher Education in Africa held in Abuja with the theme, ‘Towards Sustainability of Continental Harmonization Agenda of Higher Education in Africa,’ highlighted the importance of building partnerships among donors and developing countries as a means of making more effective progress towards achieving quality higher education. It specifically called on countries to intensify their efforts to harmonise their operational procedures of higher education across the continent to help achieve the desired development.

Although, efforts have been on ground to achieving the above objectives, the issues still persist over the years. For instance, a regional convention on the recognition of studies, certificates, diplomas, degrees and other academic qualifications in higher education in Africa was held in Tanzania in 1981, popularly known as Arusha Convention on the need to expand higher education for promoting social and economic development in Africa through greater mobility of staff, students and professionals among African countries but years after the same issues for which the convention was held continue to torment the continent.

Education stakeholders are of the view that harmonising quality higher education systems are imperative for Africa to realise the vision of an integrated, prosperous and peaceful continent. This is in agreement with the African Union (AU) which has been calling for the harmonisation and strengthening of the quality of higher education in Africa to make it both locally relevant and globally competitive. The AU’s Agenda 2063, tagged, ‘The Africa We Want’, is an important instrument for facilitating the recently signed AU Continental Free Trade Area. These efforts are a culmination of Africa’s long time desire for harmonised higher education systems that can facilitate the mobility of trained people with accredited qualifications.

The AU’s vision of building an integrated Africa requires harmonised education, under-pinned by intra-Africa mobility and skills portability. The Continental Education Strategy for Africa (CESA) also recognised that ‘harmonised education and training systems are essential for the realisation of intra-Africa mobility and academic integration through regional cooperation’. Heads of state and governments of the African Union have further institutionalised their appreciation of the role of higher education in achieving the AU vision, by taking a decision calling for mechanisms for harmonisation and quality assurance to ensure comparable higher education in Africa, and for the establishment of a continental accreditation and quality agency. This is reflected in the First Ten-Year Implementation Plan of Agenda 2063 as a means to develop and monitor educational quality standards across the continent.

Some of the experts who spoke at the conference said it is crucial to harmonise the standards and criteria so that all universities would be regulated according to comparable standards. Indeed, harmonisation does not mean that every institution or each country is forced into a uniform system, clarified the executive secretary of National Universities Commission, Professor Abubakar Rasheed (NUC).

Moved by the challenges, Rasheed, in his speech at the conference, added that the issue of quality assurance in African universities has been lingering for some time and to overcome the challenge, African universities would need to harmonise the standards and criteria of learning across all universities.

According to him, “Harmonisation is based on the principle that no nation has all it takes to tackle its challenges. In the same vein, the best universities in Africa no matter how good they are do not have the solution to all the challenges of the continent. The principle of harmonization can be maintained in the phase of diversities in educational offerings. The idea of harmonization is not for all to be doing the same thing but this is one area that NUC is emphasizing again and again that our duty in this commission is not to impose uniformity across universities but to offer guideline benchmarks to individual universities. NUC does not impose uniformity but will continue to promote harmonization and this we believe is the spirit we are trying to bring across the continent and the world.”

While calling on member-states to promote harmonisation towards an African quality higher education space and contribution to the collective African vision, the NUC scribe averred there won’t be cases of other African countries offering degrees in less than two years if there was harmonization among African universities, warning that Nigerian students going outside to acquire degrees would not be recognized to participate in NYSC when they come back home.

According to him, the commission in collaboration with the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, rejected some graduates of some institutions who returned to do the one year compulsory national service. “We are pained when we are confronted by employers of labour in this country trying to get us to interpret qualifications. In Africa, many countries allow their universities to graduate their students with degrees in less than two years. Unfortunately, some of our sister countries allow universities to be established for nationals of other countries and when we write to some of these countries, the reply we get is that the institutions are legally registered.

“There have been reports of many Nigerians who go to Ghana, Togo and many other African countries to study in mushroom universities that are predominantly Nigerian students,” Rasheed said.

He called for harmonisation of the university system in Africa, especially the duration of study, curriculum and contents, noting that no matter how endowed, no individual university has all the solutions to all of Africa’s problems. “Harmonisation in higher education is not uniformity; the principle can be maintained in the phase of ensuring the educational deliverables of the continent are achieved. It is also worrisome seeing some advertorials on the pages of newspapers advertising for candidates to get a Ph.D (doctorate degree) in less than a year. We will not allow this. This, therefore, underscores the necessity of African countries coming together to harmonise for quality assurance,” he added.

The workshop was to further place emphasis on the need to reecho the Continental Education Strategy for Africa which is the official blue print of the African Union to ensure the educational deliverables of the continent.

LEADERSHIP reports that hitherto, the African continent largely relied on strategies from other jurisdiction with the hope of making right the higher education and research space of the continent. This orientation seemed not to have achieved so much results for the continent with institutions such as the Association of African Universities, the International Network for Higher Education in Africa, and in this particular instance the Global Universities Network for Africa, Africa Quality Assurance Networks, the Okebukola Science Foundation, National Universities Commission of Nigeria, the African and Malagasy Council for Higher Education spearheading the crusade of entrenching CESA (2016-2025) as the desired strategy for achieving Africa’s higher educational ambition.

The conference was aimed at implementing harmonization initiatives in Africa and discuss future prospects for the continental harmonization initiatives, particularly with respect to strategies required in order to sustain these initiatives and also serve as a platform for the launch of the virtual institute for capacity building in Africa conceived as part of the implementation strategies of the activities of the CESA Quality Assurance sub-cluster.

The NUC executive secretary said NUC was worried about harmonization of qualification of our university education. “We are also going to be more aggressive because we have noticed that so many institutions come to Nigeria to advertise in our papers admission for candidates for all forms of degrees.Tthis underscores the necessity of coming together to work towards harmonization.”

Commenting at an event which attracted practitioners of higher education from across the globe, the Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba said despite the growth of higher education in Nigeria, the challenge of access particularly, to university education had continued to be a big problem, noting that the importance of quality assurance in higher education cannot be overemphasized.

While charging institutions to boost quality assurance in universities, he said in view of the pivotal roles of education and institutions, the Federal Government would not go below the required standard.

Also speaking, Prof. Ayo Banjo, the chairman of NUC governing board said stakeholders must begin to think of the quality of the students of higher institutions along with the quality of infrastructure, equipment and teachers. If this is critically looked into, a lot of the educational challenges in the African continent will be eliminated, he added.

The conference was a follow-up to the 10th International Conference On Quality Assurance In Higher Education In Africa and the 20th Conference of Rectors, Vice Chancellors and Presidents of African Universities held on July 8-11, 2019 in Cairo, Egypt under the theme, ‘The Role Of Higher Education Institutions In promoting Continental Education Strategy For Africa.’

