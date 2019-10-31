IPPIS Deadline: ASUU Prepares For Strike

Few hours to federal government’s 31st October deadline for all lecturers in its universities to be registered in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have prepared for strike and vowed that no amount of pressure would compel them to accept the disputed system.

Zonal coordinator of the union in Sokoto Zone, Dr Jamilu Shehu, yesterday told journalists at a press conference in Katsina that “if government insists on stopping the salaries of the university staff for not joining IPPIS, the union’s policy of No Pay No Work will definitely be implemented.”

He, therefore, appealed to all well meaning Nigerians, parents and guardians to join the union in calling on government to rescind decisions that are capable of igniting industrial disharmony.

“However, if government insists on the implementation of IPPIS and refuses to renegotiate the 2009 ASUU – FG agreement, ASUU may not guarantee industrial peace,” Shehu warned.

He said ASUU is determined to oppose any policy that is aimed at thwarting the educational advancement of the country, and in that regard it is vehemently opposed to IPPIS.

Shehu, who stressed that universities operate differently from the civil service, said in addition to the Act establishing each university, there is the University Miscellaneous Provision (Amendment) Act of 2003 which guarantees university autonomy.

“The Act states that the power of the council shall be exercised as in the law and statutes of each university and to that extent, establishment circulars that are inconsistent with the laws and statutes of the university shall not apply to the universities,” he affirmed.

He said the union is bothered that IPPIS violates the provisions of the Establishment Act of all federal universities and is contrary to the law expressly backing the governing councils of each federal university to exercise full control over the finances of universities besides the fact that it is not supported by any act of the National Assembly.

Reacting to government’s stance that the system would tackle corruption in universities, he said government’s inaction or failure to implement the outcomes of the visitation exercises has instead provided the stimuli for corruption, adding that IPPIS is not an appropriate mechanism for fighting corruption in universities.

He maintained that: “ASUU is concerned that IPPIS does not capture the remunerations of staff on sabbatical, external examiners, external assessors, and earned academic allowances. It does not also address the movement of staff in the case of visiting, adjunct, part time and consultancy services which academics offers across universities in Nigeria.”

“ASUU is also concerned that IPPIS does not recognize the 70 years retirement age of academics on professorial cadre, and 65 years for those on the non-professorial cadre, as against the 60 years in the civil service.”

Universities in Sokoto zone represented at the press conference included Usman Danfodiyo University Sokoto; Sokoto State University; Umaru Musa Yar’adua University Katsina; Federal University Dutsin-ma, and Kebbi State University of Science and Technology.

