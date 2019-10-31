ITC, ECOWAS To Unveil Customized Trade Map For W/Africa

The International Trade Centre (ITC) in collaboration with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have initiated plans to launch a customized trade map tool for the West African region.

The trade tool is expected to serve as a key resource for business owners seeking to identify potential business partners in the region and to enable trade users to review up-to-date trade statistics, applicable regional tariffs and existing public tenders available in the region.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, the ITC Director, Division of country programmes, Ashish Shah said that the installation of trade map tool is another milestone for achieving ITC’s mandate of consolidating the continent’s trade information, through the Africa trade observatory, as mandated by the African Union.

According to Shah, “Direct access to this trade tool will give West African small firms valuable data to guide their strategic business objectives”.

Trade Map users have access to a directory of buyers and sellers across the world, export performance indicators, competitive and alternative markets even as the monitoring tool currently covers over 220 countries and retains the information of over 5,000 products listed in the harmonised system, the international nomenclature for the classification of products.

On his part, the ECOWAS Commissioner of Industry and Private Sector Promotion, Mr Mamadou Traoré said that the map would particularly ease the identification of traditional, alternative and new markets for goods and services as well as opportunities for new investments.

According to him, “We consider the map as a key tool for deepening economic integration in ECOWAS, enhancing enterprise and regional competitiveness and connecting our economies to global value chains and markets”.

In addition to the trade map, ITC is also expanding the use of its Trade Alert Obstacles Mechanism (TOAM) tool, which is already implemented in the francophone West African region of UEMOA.

The alert tool would be used in tracking trade barriers at a national and regional level for Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

