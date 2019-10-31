MAMAN To Hold Beauty Pageant, Aviation Business Exhibition

Organisers of Aviation events and pageantry company, Mr And Ms Aviation Nigeria (MAMAN), says it is set to run its second edition of it’s beauty pageant on the 8th of November, 2019.

The event will also feature a Nigerian Aviation Business Exhibition and it’s expected to create a platform where information is exchanged towards a common goal; growth and development and to foster business growth through every means possible.

Ediale Kingsley, the Publicist, MAMAN, said in a statement in Lagos that “Miss Aviation Nigeria is beyond just a display of beauty. Contestants are made to go through leadership and entrepreneurship training for capacity building”. Ediale said the firm will also feature a conference and exhibition themed ‘“Wings Beyond: IS the next generation prepared for the take-off?” under its regular conference and exhibition program called (NABE).

Ediale explained that the contestants of the Gala Night Pageantry would go through leadership and entrepreneurship training to enhance their capacity.

“Application for Miss Aviation Nigeria is open to all ladies and the ultimate prize is one million naira, amongst other prizes.”

Ediale said that the event would have in attendance: industry experts, chief executives of airlines companies, logistics companies, Insurance companies, airline business consultants and representatives of the Federal Ministry of Aviation, Finance and Tourism.

Running in its second year, organizers said they have expanded the show’s capacity, “Our venue can accommodate so many exhibitors and attendees; so there’s space for everyone”. As part of the contents of the event, there shall be discussions focused on components that make a country a hub for better tourism, local and international businesses, more job opportunities, etc.

The organizers said, “Whether you are in the aviation sector or not, the conference is organized in such a way that, there is something for everyone to learn, which is why the exhibition was also made open to all.”

The last edition of the Miss Aviation Nigeria Pageantry was held in November 9, 2018 and Urhoghide Aizeyosabor emerged winner as Nadoo Jumbo and Precious Ameachi were runners up.

