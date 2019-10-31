Mother Of 3-month-old Abandoned Baby Arrested In Ondo

The mother of three- month old abandoned baby has been arrested by the police in Ugbe Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The woman was arrested 24 hours later by the police under intelligence reports, claimed to be the mother of the abandoned child.

The lady is now assisting police to get to the root of the matter.

Two good samaritans and landlords at Ugbe Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State, Alhaji Lanre kazeem, the chairman Nigerian Bar Association Ikare branch and Rtd army officer captain olu Oyepata were on Tuesday night alerted by a young girl passing behind their house’s about an abandoned three month old child with pampers and pant.

The duo immediately came to the scene with others.

The child was picked from Ugbe Akoko a neighbouring town to Ikare divisional police station.

The same night police accompanied the duo in the night to handover the child to Chief Medical Director (CMD) Ikare Akoko specialist hospital, Dr Wale oguntuase.

Commenting on the development, the CMD said the hospital welfare committee would take custody of the child and contacted social welfare officers and local government council chairman.

Meanwhile, the abandoned child had been handed over to the social welfare and taken to Akure.

A community leader from Ugbe Akoko Otunba Olu Babasanya has called on parents and all the residents to be vigilant and keep their children safe.

He gave kudos to both Barrister Kazeem and Captain Oyepata for their humanitarian gesture.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

