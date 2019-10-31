NDA Renovate Block Of 2 Class Rooms, Staff Room In Kaduna School

Two months after its medical outreach at the Dankande community, the Nigerian Defence Academy has recorded another giant stride by renovating a block of two class rooms and a staff room for pupils and staff of Dankande LEA Primary school.

This intervention was in fulfillment by the Commandant to renovate and furnish the classes found in dilapidated conditions of the school’s facilities, which drew the Commandant’s attention during the NDA medical outreach in the area.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, the commandant, Major General Adeniyi Oyebade,who was represented by the Academy Registrar, Brigadier General Ibrahim Jallo, said education, especially at the grass roots level,is the key to a developed society, he added that the guesture was necessary as a conducive learning environment will help the pupils to learn and assimilate faster. He urged the school’s management to ensure that they take proper care of the facilities for greater results and benefit to all.

The Academy Registrar, Brigadier General Jallo, on his part, after a tour of the renovated facilities and other class rooms said he has been touched by the level of decay of the other classrooms.

The head teacher of the school Mallam Mohammed Garba, while reacting to NDA’s intervention in the school and the Dankande community, at large, said such gesture was the first to be witnessed in the long history of the community and the school,noting that the school was established in 1976.

The school’s head teacher also noted that even though promises of such had come from many, only the NDA Commandant has come through with his promise.

He described the NDA Commandant as a philanthropist whose contribution to the community cannot be quantified.

He equally, prayed that God Almighty will continue to protect General Oyebade and his family.

This intervention is one among many activities which the NDA Commandant embarked upon as a fulfillment of NDA’s corporate social responsibility to its host community in addition to strengthening the civil military co-operation between the institution and its host community.

The event saw a presentation by the pupils of the school showing appreciation to the NDA Commandant and the Nigerian Defence Academy as a Military training institution.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

