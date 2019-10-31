ENTERTAINMENT
Nicki Minaj Displays $1.1m Wedding Ring
Trinidad and Tobago born rapper and singer, Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty a.k.a Nicki Minaj has displayed wedding ring worth 1.1million dollars bought by husband Kenneth Petty.
The 36-year-old rapper posted a video via her Instagram page, @nickiminaj where she flaunted her diamond ring.
TMZ, (thirty-mile zone) reports that Kenneth Petty was involved in every step of the design and making of her giant square-cut jewel, which took several months.
Rafaello Jewelers said that Petty commissioned them to make the design of the wedding band as well as the finished piece delivery and handing over what was estimated to be 1.1 million dollars for the ring.
The jewelry company described Minaj’s custom features as a 17-carat centre with VVS2-clarity diamonds.
Rafaello Jewelers also said that there was no space for inscription on Nicki’s ring but Petty had the opportunity to do that on his ring- ‘Ken & Barbie’
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) reports that Nicki Minaj recently got married to her husband Kenneth Petty in a secret ceremony. (NAN)
Cross River To Overtake Cote d’Ivoire In Cocoa Production
Osinbajo, Lawan, el-Rufai Grace Turbanning Ceremony In Daura
Police Will Be Professional, Neutral In Conduct Of Kogi/Bayelsa Elections – IGP
Oshiomhole Hails Obaseki For Sustaining His Legacies
Edo Ready For Unforgettable National Sports Festival In 2020
NYSC Deploys 2,000 Corps Members To Niger
Gov Okowa Tasks Nigerians On National Unity
