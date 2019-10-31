NEWS
NYSC Passes Out 1,322 Corps Members In Niger, Sanctions 7 Others
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has passed out 1,322 corps members and ordered seven others to repeat their service year for absenteeism in their places of primary assignments.
Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi, the NYSC Coordinator 1 for Niger, made this disclosure at the passing out ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘C’ Stream II corps members at the Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna on Thursday.
Ajayi, who was represented by Mrs Mary Eghieye, Assistant Director, Corps Inspection and Monitoring, said the erring corps members absconded without permission from the authority and that the punishment would serve as lesson to others.
She congratulated the corps members on the successful completion of their one year service to the nation.
Ajayi, who lauded the corps members for their contributions to the development of their host communities, urged them to continue to practise the skills they learnt and strive to be employers of labour.
Highlight of the parade was the presentation of certificate of excellence to a corps member, Miss Blessing Joseph for organising a fitness and wellness festival for 70 members of the public.
Similarly, three Corps Liason Officers (CLOs) from Rafi, Wushishi and Paikoro Local Government Offices were also presented with certificates of recognition by the Dtate Coordinator. (NAN)
