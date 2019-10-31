Operation Positive Identification Within Rules Of Engagement – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai has insisted the planned nationwide Operation Positive Identification (OPI), as well as other initiatives by the Nigerian Army is well within the rules of engagement.

Tukur also noted that necessary consultation and approval for the implementation of OPI is only required from President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Defence Staff and Minister of Defence.

The Army chief stated this on Thursday at a meeting between the House of Representatives committee on Army and the Army authority on the planned OPI scheduled to take-off on 1st November.

It would be recalled that the House on Tuesday, rejected the planned operation and mandated its committee to interface with the Chief of Army Staff to develop a pro-people strategy in combating crime.

Buratai who was represented by the Chief of Civilian-Military Affairs, Major General Usman Mohammed, said noted that the nationwide operation in collaboration with other security agencies involved in ensuring internal security.

He also stressed that the operation is ‘intelligence based which is aimed at identifyr and arresting members of the Boko Haram group that have slipped into various parts of the country, as well as curtail the activities of bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers, among others.

The Army boss who informed that there will be no deployment of troops, mounting of road blocks, went on to explain that Nigerian Army operatives will carry out arrest and profiling of suspects before handing them over to Nigerian Police which is the civil authorities in charge of prosecution and other relevant security agencies.

He equally confirmed that several arrests have been made in previous exercises carried out in the North-East geopolitical zone, adding that the identification of people will not be limited to the conventional means such as National ID card, Driver’s licence and Voter’s card.

Buratai called on all law-abiding Nigerians to go about their normal businesses while the operation lasts.

Earlier, the chairman of the committee, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas, conveyed the House’ displeasure over the modalities adopted by the Nigerian Army, and also expressed concerns of Nigerians on the planned initiatives which the House described as ‘unconstitutional’.

Also addressing newsmen after the meeting, Namdas said, “Truly speaking, what is happening in Nigeria is linked to a war situation. We have issues in the North East in terms of Boko Haram, we have South South pipeline vandalization, we the North West we have bandits, in the South East we have banditry and cattle rustling and what have you. Virtually it is only in the South west that we have a little bit of internal security.

“I think to say we are in a war situation, it is not wrong and that is why we said during the budget defence that the Army should be provided with funds because we are in a war scenario but this should be done within the rule of engagement, that is our take.”

