Osinbajo Tasks Broadcast Practitioners On Vision Of Founding Fathers

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has tasked broadcast practitioners to surpass the vision of the founding fathers so as to bring development to the country.

Osinbajo dropped the charge in Ibadan on Thursday at the grand finale of the 60th anniversary of the Western Nigerian Television (WNTV).

Osinbajo who stated that Nigeria was not just the first to have television in Africa but also before several European countries and China.

“As we celebrate the establishment of WNTV, we also celebrate what is possible in our nation. We celebrate also what the vision, hardwork and the commitment to the public good can do.

“Like Ambassador Faroubi had said, the celebration of the phenomenon achievement in 1959 would be wasted unless we recognise that the achievement from then is an established shoulders for us to stand on.

“And that today we can do more and that the vision of the Awo was to build a people capable of excelling beyond his own achievements.

“Every generation has its own historic responsibility to reach for the highest peaks that human capacity can achieve. Today, we are in most advanced moment in science, technology and innovation in human history.

“Today, every smartphone has the computing power than all the Apollo space ship had in 1959; so all things are possible and we are able. Let us be inspired by Papa’s word that our only limit is our imagination,” he said.

He noted further that the event was historic for three reasons: “it demonstrated the capacity of a Nigerian now to conceive of and achieve anything no matter how complex or difficult.

“Second, it demonstrates how a visionary leadership can improve and lead people from the lowest level to the highest level of human imagination.

“Thirdly, it exemplifies the use of public resources for the public good. The WNTV was built to inform, educate and enlightened.”

In his address, Alh. Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture who was represented by the Director General, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Malam Yakubu Mohammed charged media practitioners not to allow the labour of the visioners to become a waste.

“60 years ago television was born not only in Nigeria but the whole of Africa and history was made right here in the ancient city of Ibadan. Our gratitude still remains with the men of vision who sought to it that today we can celebrate with pride.

“The rapid spread of television like a wild fire is a great testimony to the nobility of the vision of these great nationalists and Pan Africanists. What was then as a little mustard seed has grown to produce uncountable seed in the broadcasting world.

“A typical example of that is that NTA alone can boast of 101 television stations spread across Nigeria. Let me also appeal to the practitioners of the industry to do a critical review of the motivation of the founding fathers by establishing the audio visual platform.

“While launching it in Oct 1959, the Western Nigerian Television, Chief Obafemi Awolowo had said that he envisioned television as an instrument of mass education and mobilisation of the people towards the attainment of rapid growth and development.

“With the turn of even in Nigeria and the entire world, those ideas of television broadcasting seems to have been badly eroded and gradually given way to what is generally refer to as hate speech and hostility on television. Practitioners of the broadcasting industry must return to the path of honour and sound professionalism in other to sustain the industry’s pride and return it to the position of eminence in the ecosystem of our country called Nigeria”, he said

A former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines and chairman of the Foundation for Ibadan Television Anniversary Celebration, Dr. Yemi Farounbi, said, “It is time to work as Nigerians so that the labour of our heroes past will move us to the higher level of achievement, indeed a new frontier of accomplishment.”

Farounbi said the Foundation believed that it was important to begin to provide training for those who will create a better television of tomorrow.

“It is time to establish a broadcast training centre that can compare favourably with the Thompson Foundation Training College of Glasgow or the Radio Netherlands Training Centre.

“We cannot build a future without having trained and skilled professionals; you cannot build a great nation relying on the labour of liliputs.

