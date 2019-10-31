Oyo: Beyond The Smokescreen

The political atmosphere in Oyo State is full of encomium towards the good works Governor Seyi Makinde is doing in the state, but nevertheless what a child can not see while standing up, can be clearly seen by the elders while sitting down.

The decline of the state economy may be imminent if the silence of the activists, traditional rulers and the political opposition party do not begin to monitor the affairs of the incumbent governor on all his spending on behalf of Oyo State.

The people of the state may be praising the many projects, activities, pronouncements, laudable events, downward review of the total cost of the 2019 approved budget, including the prompt payment of salaries to the state civil servants without cheking the extravagant expenditures of the state government.

The governor and his deputy declared their assets, but analysts believe it was to cover up the spending acts which are pre-planned for the masses to believe that all is well without considering the fact that the government wealth needs to be spent with caution against the rainy days

Some civil servants in the state say that the incumbent governor usually uses his personal money to pay their salaries (which is not verifiable) before the federal allocation is paid to the state government without considering the facts that government affairs is a different ball game from individual’s wealth.

According to the Lead Researcher of BudgiT, Mrs Orji Uche, only 19 states can meet their expenditure with internally generated revenue and federal allocation which Oyo State is not part of. The report states that by its findings, many states would be in jeopardy if the federal allocation were to be reduced owing to oil price fluctuations.

Moreover, the style of trying to be nice without limits which will have been curbed by the activists and the political opposition party who have the experience on how government coffers should be managed are now folding their arms and watching for things to go wrong so that they can have things to campaign against during the next electoral dispensation. Never forget that you cannot eat your cake and still have it.

Let’s take for an instance, when the current minister for Interior felt that the State of Osun needed to be fully transformed within a short period of time, without watching the revenue flow and the allocations for the unknown future. It landed the state in a situation where the state could not pay staff salaries and the economy of the state was in jeopady.

Permit me however to say a big thank you to the national Public Relations Officer of the PDP and the CUPP for not relenting to checkmate the activities of the federal government and her public office holders to be able to think accordingly in making decisions concerning the affairs of the state.

Conducting a random sampling in Akinyele and Lagelu local government areas, for instance, I get to know that majority of the executive members of the current opposition parties are now lobbying the ruling party to be relevant which shows the careless level of the populace towards the correctional change which should be spearheaded by them.

I wish to call on the legislative chamber of Oyo State to be at the alert for any avoidable expenses but for the fact that he who pays the piper dictates the tune and with the situation of things in the House now, I don’t think we have experienced financial analysts amidst the honourable members who can guide the executives.

I am still wondering why the experience of people like Chief Bayo Adelabu, as an accounting graduate (OAU), Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Fellow of Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, associate member of the Institute of Directors of Nigeria should not be useful as a tool to give financial guidance and direction when the ship of Oyo State is floundering.

In conclusion, I think it is proper to salute the courage of Engr Seyi Makinde who believes the ship of Oyo State needs to move forward and will appreciate all hands to be on deck to give the current administration in the state the needed impeturs to take the state to the next level.

–Abiodun wrote from Ibadan

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

