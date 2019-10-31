PMB, Dare Laud Eaglets’ Victory Against Ecuador

President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded the performance of the Golden Eaglets in their second game at the ongoing Under 17 FIFA World Cup competition in Brazil, which saw them winning 3-2, having trailed Ecuador fifteen minutes to the end of the match.

According to the President, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, “The fact that the youngsters never gave up, and turned the table against their opponents, is a lesson in persistence and resilience.”

He recommended the can-do spirit displayed by the young boys to Nigerians, urging them to display such in all areas of endeavour, and in national development.

While wishing the Eaglets well in their final group match against Australia, which may well be a formality, President Buhari pledged government’s support to the team, as they strive to win the Under 17 World Cup yet again, thus confirming Nigeria’s position as a global power at that level.

Meanwhile, the minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has urged the team to stamp their authority in next game against Australia, following an impressive 3-2 defeat over Ecuador on Tuesday.

Dare, took to his Twitter handle to express his excitement over the victory of the Nigerian Under-17 side.

“Youthful! Fighters! They deliver! The Nigerian spirit back on again! Congratulations to these young ones. Nigeria 3, Ecuador 2,” Dare twitted.

The minister, who has consistently championed youth engagement since his assumption of office, noted that the skills and resilience of Nigerian youth was on display at the world stage in Brazil while promising to ensure that the welfare of the players and coaching crew is taken care of.

He eulogized Manu Garba-led squad for the tireless attitude they have displayed so far in the competition, saying that, “They have added another page to the story about the resilience of the Nigerian spirit and the ongoing rebirth of our nation led by President Muhammed Buhari”.

“In your next game, stamp again your authority and make Nigeria proud and Nigerians happy. You are indeed the ‘comeback kids.

The minister thanked President Buhari for his continued interest and support for sports development in the country.

