Police Parade Suspect For Impersonating FCT Minister

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested a suspect, Mohammed Bello Kolo (27 years), for parading himself as the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello.

Police said that the suspect, in the course of impersonating the minister, has so far defrauded his victims of cash, worth N52million, which he allegedly received in installments, under the pretence of giving contracts to them.

Commissioner of Police for the FCT, Bala Ciroma, who paraded the suspect in Abuja yesterday, said that the suspect had classified information while he served at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), during his National Youth Service Corp (NYSC).

Items recovered from the suspect, according to CP Ciroma, include, one 206 Peugeot car, with registration number, ABJ 856 SU, one tricycle, with registration number, KEF 807 WT, one 55 inches and 46 inches Samsung Plasma TV, one dining Set, 10,000 watts fireman generator set, one washing machine, and a deep freezer.

The police commissioner said that the suspect had claimed that the recovered items were purchased with the money he received from his suspects, adding that efforts are being made to arrest his cohorts, one Simon (M) and one Idris (M) that posed as the director of procurement and personal assistant to the minister respectively.

He stated that the suspect would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation to serve as deterrent to others.

In his reaction to the incident, the special assistant to the FCT minister on media, Alhaji Abubakar Sani, said that his boss does not engage in contract racketeering, adding that the minister is always transparent in all his official duties.

“The office of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello is open. You can come to his office and he will tell you whether that contract is genuine or not. So we are calling on all Nigerians to beware of fraudsters like this so that they will not be culprits.”

Speaking to newsmen, the suspect however denied the allegation, but claimed that only N10.5 million was gotten from the deal, while he got just one quarter of funds as a middleman.

