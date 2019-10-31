S’Court Judgement: Hailers Today May Become Victims Tomorrow – Frank

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has expressed sadness over the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement which upheld the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Frank however warned the few beneficiaries who were hailing the outcome of the apex court to be careful not to fall victims in the near future.

The political activist in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, declared that the Waziri Adamawa Atiku Abubakar, will remain a true hero of democracy in Nigeria despite the ruling.

Frank, who thanked Atiku’s supporters at home and abroad, believe that what transpired at the Supreme Court was a coup against democracy.

“Most Nigerians were shock at the speed at which the panel dismissed the case because the judgement came as a surprise to them.

“This is a judgement that posterity will never forgive all those who sat on it and allowed themselves to be compromised. All those who allowed themselves to be used shall fully receive their reward.

“It will be on record that certain Justices had opportunity to right the wrong but decided otherwise.”

Frank, who expressed joy in the law of posterity, said unavoidably all those who are gloating today in the injustice done to Atiku Abubakar, will have their days with posterity in near future.

“It is not all about Atiku Abubakar, he cannot go hungry. It is about the future of young Nigerians. If Nigerians will continue to seat back and refuse to fight for their rights, the obvious hunger, poverty, insecurity, unemployment, incompetence hands in government and all other problems facing the country will not voluntarily disappear,” Timi Frank warned.

