Supreme Court Ruling Won’t Trigger Defection In Our Party – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured that it would come out stronger in spite of the Supreme Court judgement which dismissed its appeal against the 2019 presidential election.

The national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan who stated this while speaking to newsmen at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja also dispelled the insinuation that its members will begin to leave the party because of the Supreme Court judgement.

Ologbondiyan said, “It is negative mindedness that the judgement will trigger mass defection from the PDP. I want to tell you that no leader of the PDP is thinking of any issue being triggered. The future is very bright and the hope of Nigerians lies in the PDP.”

Ologbondiyan who noted that PDP is waiting for the Supreme Court to provide reasons for its judgement added that the party will soon commence reforms within its fold.

He said, “Do not forget that for majority of Nigerians, pending this judgement, they believed that they voted for the PDP, however in the decision of the Supreme Court and in the wisdom of the justices of the Supreme Court, they decided otherwise but they said they will give us reasons for their decision later. As a party we are waiting the reasons for the decision, when we find their reasons, we will go into the substance of the matter.

“But in respect of what the matter holds for the party, in the last election, we won about four to five states from the ruling government which shows the believability of Nigerians in what the PDP represents, and moving ahead and going ahead, we will go inside as a party, begin a process of reform and I can assure within the next couple of years, the PDP will come out stronger because it is the only party that has the best for Nigerians and it is the only party that the democratic ethos of the nation can be well entrenched,” Ologbondiyan said.

