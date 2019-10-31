Supreme Court Seals Atiku’s Fate, Affirms PMB’s Election

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23, 2019 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his party against the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which earlier affirmed the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, who led a seven-member panel of the apex court to hear the appeal yesterday in Abuja, in a unanimous judgement declared that the appeal lacked merit and dismissed it.

Muhammad, who delivered the judgement held that ‘‘having examined all the briefs and exhibits in this matter, we all have agreed that there is no merit in this appeal.

‘‘Appeal is hereby dismissed, reasons to be given on a date that would be announced,‘‘ he stated.

Earlier, after the parties adopted their briefs , the court ruled that the appeal numbered SC/1211/2019, which is the main appeal would be heard, instead of wasting the time of the court in taking the six interlocutory appeals as judgement in the main appeal would take care of the interlocutory appeals, including the cross appeals.

Counsel to the appellants, Dr. Livy Nzoukwu (SAN), who adopted the briefs filed on behalf of his client urged the Supreme Court to reverse the judgement of the tribunal on the ground that Buhari, the second respondent, was not educationally qualified to contest in the election.

He said that Buhari failed to give any explanation between „the first name of the second respondent, which is Muhammadu and the first name appearing on his R19 and R21, which is Mohammed. There is absolutely nothing on record to explain the difference.”

Nzoukwu submitted that the tribunal speculated on the issue that the second respondent is Mohammed without credible evidence, no pleading and no affidavit, adding that none of the witnesses called by the second respondent gave evidence of ever sighting any of his certificates, whether original, photocopies or certified true copy.

‘‘The second respondent, who claimed to have secondary education, could not provide a testimonial from the secondary school where he claimed to have attended, not even a testimonial from the Officer Cadet, all these are speculations,“ he stated.

On issue seven, Nzoukwu said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) denied that it had no server; it did not call any evidence, where did INEC store card reader data? He argued that the commission failed to establish where it stored card reader data and also the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) data.

He said that Section 52 of the Electoral Act 2010 which INEC contended that electronic transmission of election results was prohibited had been amended and replaced by another provision in 2015.

But INEC, through its counsel, Yunus Ustaz Usman (SAN), told the court that the electoral body had no server and did not transmit election results electronically. He said that Atiku and his party failed woefully to prove that they scored majority lawful votes cast at the election.

‘‘Out of 191,000 polling units in the federation, the appellants called only five polling units’ agents to prove that they scored the lawful majority votes cast at the election.

‘‘By the requirements of the law, a polling agent must be called to testify in each of the polling units across the country. The failure to call witnesses from all the polling units is vital to the case of the appellants.

‘‘On the issue of server, which they said we have, we don‘t have server. Neither had the appellants proved that we have the particular server they have created in their mind after the election titled: www.factsdontlie.com, through which they claimed election results were transmitted.

‘‘Until the Electoral Act is amended, iNEC doesn‘t have the powers to transmit election results electronically,“ he submitted and prayed the court to dismiss the appeal with substantial cost.

In his argument, Buhari, through his counsel, prayed the court to dismiss the appeal which, he said, ought not to have been brought before the court

He said that explanations were given on the name „Muhammadu“ and “Mohammed“, which one of the witnesses, who had been with the president for over 30 years told the court that there was no difference between the two names.

He said that the constitution does not make it a requirement for candidate in an election to attach certificates to Form CF. 001, adding that Buhari attached all the necessary documents to the Form he submitted to INEC.

In his submissions, counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), said that the petition of the appellants was innocent on the crucial averment in the difference of names of the second respondent and asserted that Buhari was qualified to contest the election.

After listening to their submissions, the court dismissed the appeal for lack of merit.

My Victory Was Settled 8 Months Ago – PMB

In his reaction to the judgement, President Buhari welcomed it and thanked Nigerians for the mandate they gave to him to lead them for another four years.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said that his victory was settled eight months ago at the polling units.

He said: “The government and people of Nigeria have been aware that the result of the February 23, 2019 presidential election has been settled now for some eight months.

‘‘President Buhari was re-elected by an absolute majority of 55.6 per cent of the national vote, with Nigerians casting nearly four million more votes for President Buhari than his nearest challenger – representing a margin close to 15 per cent of the total vote.

“The former vice president and his political party exercised their rights, under the Nigerian Constitution and electoral laws, to petition the courts and dispute this result.

‘‘They did so first at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which ruled in September 2019 against them. Now – following his appeal to the Supreme Court and its ruling to dismiss their case for ‘lacking merit’ – this matter is now closed.

“The president and government of Nigeria do wish to extend gratitude to former vice president and his party for undertaking their campaign through protestations to the courts.

‘‘In this regard, they have conducted themselves in line with the laws of the country they sought to lead.

“Now, following this final legal bid before the highest court, it is time the country is afforded the right to move on – in the interest of all Nigerians – regardless of how they voted.

“The elected president and his government now must be enabled to focus solely on addressing the issues that concern the country. From building economic empowerment and opportunities for the nearly 200 million Nigerians, 60 per cent of whom are youths bubbling with energy, to defeating the twin ills of terrorism and corruption, there is much work to do.

“So too, must the opposition be afforded the right to focus directly on their vital role of holding the administration to account for its decisions. The governance of a democracy only functions as it should when those checks on the executive are in place and utilised.

“The opposition, as much as the government, must now move on – and without the need for further distractions,” the president said.

APC Salutes Apex Court, Warns PDP Against Destructive Agenda

Meanwhile, the ruling APC has hailed the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the appeal filed by the PDP and Atiku against Buhari’s victory.

The party, however, warned the PDP and Atiku to eschew destructive agenda against Nigeria in the name of opposition party.

It congratulated Nigerians, the president, vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, party leaders, members and supporters on the Supreme Court’s verdict.

In a statement signed by APC spokesman, Lanre Issa-Onilu, after the Supreme Court ruling, the party hailed the judiciary “for standing firm in the face of the PDP and Atiku’s subterfuge and for siding with the Nigerian electorate who through their votes decided to do away with PDP’s ignominious past and re-elect the President Buhari-led APC administration which has ushered in a new era of progressive growth for our country.

“Following the earlier judgement of the 2019 Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which dismissed in its entirety the PDP and Atiku’s petition, the apex court was apt in dismissing the appeal for lacking merit.

“With the ruling of the Supreme Court, which has finally affirmed President Buhari’s election victory, we enjoin the PDP and Atiku to jettison their destructive and disruptive agenda against Nigeria, which they have made up their minds to pursue for the next four years.

“The PDP and Atiku should not confuse opposition politics for their unpatriotic agenda. Democratic politics cannot be practiced in the state of anarchy, confusion which the PDP and Atiku wish to achieve. Such diabolic plan will definitely fail.

I fought a good fight – Ex-VP

Rather than being downcast, Atiku said yesterday that he was not broken by the ruling because ‘‘I fought a good fight for the Nigerian people.“

He described the judgement as part of the democratic challenges Nigeria must face and alleged that the judiciary had been “sabotaged and undermined by an overreaching and dictatorial cabal.”

The former vice president in a statement he personally signed, declared that he was not broken by the outcome of the judgement in response to those whom he said were out to break his spirit politically.

He said: ‘‘It is said that the Supreme Court is not final because it is infallible, but that it is infallible because it is final. While I believe that only God is infallible everywhere, and only Nigerians are infallible in our democracy, I must accept that the judicial route I chose to take, as a democrat, has come to a conclusion.

‘‘Whether justice was done, is left to the Nigerian people to decide. As a democrat, I fought a good fight for the Nigerian people. I will keep on fighting for Nigeria and for democracy, and also for justice.

‘‘I thank all Nigerians who have stayed the course since the commencement of trial in the petition on the February 23 presidential election.

‘‘The judgement is part of the democratic challenges we must face as a nation. The Nigerian judiciary, just like every estate of our realm, has been sabotaged and undermined by an overreaching and dictatorial cabal, who have undone almost all the democratic progress the PDP and its administrations nurtured for 16 years, up until 2015.

‘‘Can Nigeria continue like this? Recently, former United States Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, averred that Nigeria had rolled back the democratic gains she made in 2015. When democracy is rolled back, the economy, the society and the judiciary will not be far behind. Today, the nail has been put on the coffin and the gains we collectively made since 1999 are evaporating, and a requiem is at hand,“ he said.

Atiku, who underscored the need for a strong judiciary, a free press and an impartial electoral umpire in a democracy, lamented that Nigeria has none of those three elements as at today.

‘‘One man, one woman, one youth, one vote, should be the only way to make gains in a democracy. And when that is thwarted, the clock starts to tick.

‘‘Two and a half millennia ago, Sophocles said: ‘If we are to keep our democracy, there must be one commandment: Thou shalt not ration justice.’ Nigeria will do well to observe this warning.

‘‘To those who think they have broken my spirit, I am sorry to disappoint you. I am too focused on Nigeria to think about myself. I gave up that luxury 20 years ago. The question is not if I am broken. The question is if Nigeria is whole?

‘‘This is not a time for too many words. It will suffice for me to remind Nigeria of this – we are an independent nation and we are the architects of our fate. If we do not build a free Nigeria, we may end up destroying her, and God forbid that that should be the case.

‘‘I was a democrat, I am a democrat, and I will always continue to be a democrat. May God bless Nigeria,“ Atiku said.

PDP Expresses Shock At Verdict

Meanwhile, the opposition PDP has expressed shock at the judgment of the Supreme Court on the petition it filed.

The party, in a statement issued by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said: ‘‘Indeed, what we witnessed today was not what majority of Nigerians, who participated and observed the presidential election expected; and this includes even members of the APC.“

The PDP said that it indeed made a “solid case, with undisputable evidence, showing that Atiku won the election and as such is surprised that the justices of the Supreme Court held otherwise; however, that is the highest court of the land.

‘‘Notwithstanding, the distinction of our case remains for Nigerians, including generations yet unborn, to appreciate.“

The PDP, however, expressed gratitude to millions of Nigerians across board for voting Atiku in the election as well as for their unflinching support for the party during the election and throughout the duration of court proceedings.

‘‘Nevertheless, our party, indeed the nation, awaits the justices of the Supreme Court to release their reasons behind their verdict,“ the statement added.

Final Judgement Will Come From God – Secondus

The national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has said that God would give the final judgement on the outcome of the 2019 presidential election.

He saluted Nigerians for their commitment and support for the party and democracy.

Reacting to the Supreme Court ruling, Secondus said that the apex court has ruled but the “final judgement comes from God Almighty.”

Secondus said that the commitment of Nigerians to democracy and its tenets despite inhibiting factors was worthy of emulation and highly commendable.

‘‘We thank you for your support for the PDP, for your commitment to democracy. Nigerians know that you voted PDP, even APC knows that you rejected them on February 23, 2019, the international community knows you voted for PDP; if the Supreme Court of seven justices says otherwise, leave it to God the ultimate Judge,“ he said.

Verdict Affirms Nigeria’s Collective Voice, Says Tinubu

APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated President Buhari over the affirmation of his re-election by the Supreme Court.

He said that ‘’the rule of law conclusively affirmed the collective voice of the people by dismissing the petition filed by the PDP and Atiku. The sun rose high in the Nigeria sky today to shine its light over the entire land.”

In a statement he signed, Tinubu commended the PDP and Atiku “for the energetic electoral campaign they conducted and for their tenacious pursuit of what they believed was their legal remedies”.

He said that the PDP and its presidential candidate should now channel the energy and intellect deployed in the electoral and legal processes toward joining APC “to move this nation more rapidly and assuredly forward.”

Nigerians Should Be Concerned – Obi

The PDP vice presidential candidate of the election, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday said that all discerning minds should be concerned about the the Supreme Court ruling.

Obi said that the issue really was not about the parties or the candidates but about our society and what “we are bequeathing to our children.”

He said in a statement issued by his media office in Abuja that Atiku and the PDP approached the court after the election because they were sufficiently convinced that what was declared by INEC did not reflect the vote cast by majority of Nigerians.

Lawan congratulates Buhari, APC

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated President Buhari and the APC on the Supreme Court judgement.

In a statement issued yesterday by his spokesman, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan said that he rejoiced with Buhari and the APC for the affirmation of the mandate Nigerians gave them, as first proclaimed by the Court of Appeal and finally by the Supreme Court.

According to Awoniyi, „Lawan said that „now that the litigation is over, we should all rally as one people behind Buhari in his commitment to building the great nation of our dream.”

It’s Victory For Democracy – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of the Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has described the feat of Buhari at the Supreme Court as a victory for Nigeria’s democracy.

Gbajabiamila, who said though the victory of the president at the presidential polls was never in doubt, said that the country’s democracy was tested by the PDP and Atiku.

In a statement released by his special adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said: “I want to use this opportunity to congratulate the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on his final electoral victory that was challenged by the PDP and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“It is my conviction that this final victory, which has never been in doubt since the conclusion of the election would allow the president to concentrate on his determination to champion good governance for the generality of Nigerians, the reason why he was voted for in the first place,” he said.

Northern Govs Hail PMB

The Northern Governors Forum has congratulated President Buhari on the validation of his election by the Supreme Court.

In a statement issued yesterday in Jos, the chairman of the forum and Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State, said that the Supreme Court verdict did not come as a surprise because of the massive support the president received during the election from Nigerians.

Lalong, in the statement signed by the director of press and public affairs, Simon Makut, said that the affirmation of the mandate clears the path for the president to settle down to take Nigeria to the “Next Level” without any distractions.

Also, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has congratulated Buhari on his victory at the Supreme Court, saying it was well deserved.

In a statement issued by his chief press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, , the governor said that the Supreme Court‘s decision had put paid to the legal battle over the 2019 presidential election.

The governor said that lovers of democracy must commend the resilience of the judiciary in deepening the country’s democracy through its sound judgments.

