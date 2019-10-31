Sustaining Prevailing Pace Of ‘Ease of Doing Business’ Reforms

Stakeholders in the nation’s economic development have commended Nigeria movement from 146th position to 131st position in the latest 2020 report released by the World Bank on the Ease of Doing (EOD) business as a good development. In this piece, OLUSHOLA BELLO writes that sustainability of the reforms is vital for economic growth.

Nigeria is currently named among the top-10 most improved places to do business, jumping 15 ranks to 131 out of the 190 countries surveyed. However, there is need for the government to continue its determined pursuit of reforming the nation’s business environment until economic activity reach its full potential.

The Doing Business Index is an annual ranking that objectively assesses prevailing business climate conditions across 190 countries based on 10 ease of doing business indicators.

Stakeholders have commended the development, saying it will motivate the government to undertake business reforms with the goal of bolstering sustainable economic growth.

Specifically, the key areas that influenced the rating included improvements in ease of getting electricity, trading across borders, enforcing contracts and business registration.

Reforms

In 2016, the government formed the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, chaired by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo with 13 ministers as members amongst others. The council has, through the Enabling Business Environment Secretariat collaborated with ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), the National Assembly, the Judiciary, State governments and the private sector to carry out over 140 reforms so far, in a bid to remove bureaucratic constraints to doing business in Nigeria and make the country, a progressively easier place to start and grow businesses.

The report acknowledges reforms spearheaded by the PEBEC in the areas of operationalising a new electronic platform that integrates the tax authority and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). It also acknowledges reforms carried out in some of the World Bank Doing Business indicator areas such as starting a business, registering property, getting construction permits, getting electricity, enforcing contracts, and trading across borders.

Also, in 2017, in the World Bank Doing Business Ranking, Nigeria moved up 24 places and was also listed among the top 10 reforming economies in the world. This year, the World Bank also named Nigeria one of the top-20 improvers in doing business out of 190 countries.

Among the notable results of the reforms, besides the better ranking by the World Bank Doing Business Rankings and commendations include the fact, that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), launched a centralized e-payment channels contributing to a 20 per cent reduction in time businesses spent on documentation and payment of taxes; the launching by the Immigration authorities of a fully digitized e-visa process guaranteeing visa approvals in 48 hours; the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC’) re-engineered registration processes and reduced processing time from 12 to less than three months, and how the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) improved user experience at airports by eliminating passenger service charge stickers and manual check-in bag searches.

Some of the other results recorded include how CAC simplified company registration processes, resulting in 50 per cent reduction in processing time and the passage by the National Assembly of the Credit Reporting Act 2017, among others.

Government’s view

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo recently said that the Buhari administration will continue its determined pursuit of reforming Nigeria’s business environment until the full attainment of the objectives, which will bring dramatic changes in the country’s economy.

According to the Vice President, the government will keep updating itself on the progress of the ease of doing business reforms, while noting some of the progress already recorded in the last three years since the commencement of the ease of doing business reforms.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo stated that, “The steady improvement in Nigeria’s ease of doing business score and rank is a testament to the reforms implemented by this Administration over the past four years in line with the reform agenda being implemented at national and sub-national levels across the country since the establishment of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) by President Muhammadu Buhari in July, 2016.

“The PEBEC works towards the fulfillment of the projections of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP 2017-2020), which is striving to deliver sustainable economic growth in Nigeria by restoring growth, investing in our people, and building a competitive economy as we work towards delivering Buhari’s mandate of bringing 100 million people out of poverty.”

He emphasized that the 2020 Doing Business report from the World Bank has reaffirmed the commitment of the newly constituted PEBEC to making Nigeria a progressively easier place to do business and removing the bureaucratic constraints to doing business in the country as it forges ahead in this Next Level.

Also, Special Adviser to the President, Ease of Doing Business, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole noted that “The movement of 15 places to 131 as well as the recognition being given to Nigeria as one of the top 10 most improved countries, who have implemented the most reforms this year, is significant because we were not even able to achieve some of the key reforms we had pursued, but what we have done so far is being recognised. This validation confirms that our strategy is working and we will continue to push even harder to deliver more impactful reforms

“The private sector remains the fulcrum of the ease of doing business interventions. We are committed to more engagement between reform-implementing organs of government and the private sector players and we are happy to see that this has resulted in a more favourable validation of the reforms by the private sector. This result will serve as encouragement to sustain the deepening of these reforms and make it even more tangible for businesses and the citizenry. The PEBEC is focused on delivering even more substantive reforms for the improvement of the general business climate.” she further stated.

Stakeholders’ view

The director-general of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Muda Yusuf has also commended the government on the attainment of this feat which also reflects the efforts of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

He added that with this report, Nigeria has moved 39th places in five years, from 170th position in 2015 up to 131st position, saying that Nigeria’s ranking in the West African sub region is 5th position and the country can do much better as the economic powerhouse of the region.

Yusuf pointed out that “As noted by the World Bank’s report on Doing Business for 2019, efficient design and poor implementation are just two factors that explain why some reforms succeed while others fail.

“It stated further that there is a significant positive association between the availability of training programs for public officials and streamlined business regulation. Therefore, there is need for government to ensure constant training of public officers as improved understanding, clarity and trust in regulatory requirements are associated with more efficiency in the regulatory framework

He noted further that the present administration has disclosed intention to be among top 70 countries on the ranking by 2023, saying that this goal is laudable but would only be achieved when the government addresses the major issues around infrastructure, policy, regulation, quality of institutions and insecurity.

Director-general, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi-Kadir explained that the country’s latest global position on ease of doing business came at the period the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement was in place, saying that the country would benefit a lot in attracting investments into the economy which incidentally will have positive impact on the country’s gross domestic product

Particularly, Ajayi-Kadir stated that the latest World Bank report on ease of doing business has also vindicated that the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari is working assiduously to give a new face lift on the country’s business environment situation which has impeded lots of business growth and setbacks to manufacturers of products

The MAN DG noted that the OPS have been engaging government during the Presidential Ease of Doing Business Council (PEBEC) constraint posed by over-regulation of businesses in the country and why there is need for them to improve the country’s business environment to enable businesses to thrive since government has nothing to do with business in the country rather than creating good conducive business atmosphere.

According to him, manufacturing constraints caused by over regulation have forced some of its members to adopt cost effective measures in line with their sustainable business strategies with the aim of achieving improving efficiencies and boosting production capacities.

He listed the manufacturing challenges ranging from infrastructure deficit, multiplicity of taxes, policy contradictions, exorbitant cost of clearing and transporting raw materials from ports to the factories, poor access to Lagos ports, weak port infrastructure to increasing incidences of smuggling and counterfeiting and high unsold inventory of locally goods, saying that all have jointly constrained the manufacturing sector from attaining its full potentials.

He commended the World Bank for having fate in the country’s business environment, saying that the latest report on ease of doing business will further change things for good in the economy.

Registration of Businesses

Before now, the CAC did not have a functional online/electronic platform for prospective business owners to register their businesses. This led to unnecessary queues and congestion at the CAC offices. In addition, the manual registration involved filing seven different forms. There was also a separate process of visiting the stamp duties office for assessment and payment of stamp duties. These challenges often resulted in undue delays, as much as six weeks, to register a company. The average time globally is about two days.

PEBEC set an objective to make it possible to set up a business in 24 to 48 hours. To achieve this, the following measures were introduced: online name searches, allowing online registration of businesses, improving the reliability and user interface experience of the online portal, reducing the forms from seven to one and integrating the payment for stamp duties with the registration process

Currently, the registration process has greatly improved such that it is now possible to register a business in four to five days.

Registrar-general, CAC, Azuka Azinge, said, “The forum is held periodically in furtherance of efforts towards deepening communication with our customers and other stakeholders. It provides an opportunity for stakeholders and members of the public to have a one -on- one interaction with management of the Commission on service delivery

She added that the Commission in line with its statutory mandate has deliberately embarked upon several reform initiatives aimed at easing business registration in Nigeria.

“This explains the Commission’s strategic policies like decentralization of its operations; deployment of the Company Registration Portal (CRP) and the integration of the Company Registration Portal (CRP) to the Stamp Duty Portal of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to further ease the process of company registration.

According to her, the goal is to ensure that every Nigerian has access to online registration especially the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to enable more businesses to come into the formal sector with all the attendant benefits. This is in tandem with the reform agenda of the Federal Government aimed among other things at growing the Nigerian economy through increased economic activities, employment creation, provision of infrastructure and making Nigeria one of the world’s top investment destinations.

The chairman, CAC, Dapo Abiodun, reaffirmed the Board’s determination to pursue its mandate vigorously for the benefit of the Nigerian economy, saying that “The Commission is passionate about Customers and keen on getting feedbacks from you to enable us improve our services to your delight hence, the importance the Commission attaches to this Forum cannot be overemphasized.”

Negative Impacts On ‘Ease Of Doing Business’

Government efforts have proved effective, given the results contained in the report. However, some key areas of concern that still pose difficulty included access to credit, tax system and protection of minority investors.

In conclusion, stakeholders are of the view that whilst the survey projects a rosy picture, they believe that the index fails to capture the true state of things, given that the survey was conducted only among locally-owned limited liability companies in Lagos and Kano. Similarly, the basis for defining easy access to credit, in which Nigeria was ranked 15th globally, is only limited to the strength of credit reporting in the country and the effectiveness of its collateral laws. Nonetheless, at the 131st position globally, there is a need for concerted efforts by stakeholders, especially the government, to continue to build strong business-friendly institutions to further ease the costs of running a business in Nigeria.

