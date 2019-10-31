Textile Workers Hail Closure Of Borders, Says It Will Revamp Local Industries

General Secretary of the Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), Comrade Issa Aremu, has commended the Federal Government for the closure of Nigeria’s land borders to end smuggling of goods into the country.

Speaking during the 31st National Education Conference of the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), Aremu said the move was impressive, as it was aiding local production and consumption of goods.

According to him, garment industries have been boosted in the country, saying there is the need to sustain current efforts and support the Nigeria Customs Service to fight smuggling.

“We will like to commend the efforts of the Federal Government in the closure of its land borders, this has helped in total overhaul of textile and garment industries in the country.

“It is already on record that the textile industries are now making money, smugglers and importers have gone into hiding, border closure should not be permanent, but should be sustained for the mean time.”

Aremu said that in 31 years of the union’s existence, industrial peace and harmony had been sustained through the principles of collective bargaining.

He noted that the association had also signed 46 national agreements for development.

He said there was the need for the ITF to increase its intervention on worker’s training and skills development, saying this was necessary as the future of work was being threatened by technology.

The general secretary also advised the Federal Government to be wary of foreign investors, who use diverse schemes to swindle the country’s wealth, citing the over nine billion dollars PI and D gas contract scam.

NUTGTWN National President, Mr John Adaji, noted that the current administration had shown commitment to revamping the textile industry with the introduction of a comprehensive Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) Policy.

Adaji said that the policy, if implemented, would help to meet Federal Government’s target of creating 100 million jobs in ten years, adding that the union had the capacity to create no fewer than 2.5 million jobs.

The President commended the CBN’s development financing programme, which aided distribution of cotton seeds to farmers and the restructuring of Bank of Industry loans to surviving textile companies.

Mr Rueben Bamidele, from the UN Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), stated that the organisation was working to promote industrial development by strengthening institutions.

He pledged the commitment of the agency to strengthen partnership towards improving the union and supporting government’s goal of lifting its populace out of poverty.

The theme of the conference is, “Labour and Industry in the Next Level”.

