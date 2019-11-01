Connect with us
1,322 NYSC Members Pass Out In Niger

No fewer than 1, 322 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2018 Batch ‘C’ Stream Two passed out yesterday in Niger State.

The  state coordinator, Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi, represented   by the Assistant Director Corps Inspection and Monitoring, Mrs Mary Eghieye during the  passing out at the Basketball Court, Bako Kontagora Stadium, Minna,  urged the corps members to make good of the skills learnt.

She urged them to continue to practice the skills they have learnt and strive to be employers of labour instead of searching for job.

The state coordinator presented an appreciation certificate to Blessing Ngozi Joseph (NG/18C/2920) for organising a fitness and wellness festival for 70 members of the public.

However, seven corps members of the 2018 Batch C Stream two were reprimanded for abscondment.

Three Corps Liason Officers (CLOs) from Rafi, Wushishi and Paikoro local government offices were also presented with certificates of recognition by the state coordinator.

