35 Nigerian Researchers Trained On Climate Change Adaption, Innovation

35 Nigerian Research Scientists from seven universities were trained on research in climate change adaption and innovation recently.

The three-day workshop forms part of the Adapting to Climate Change (AIRACC) project funded and facilitated by the French government in Nigeria to help promote and address research on climate change adaption and innovation in Nigeria.

AIRACC not only encourages local research on how to adapt global climate change practices, but to innovate indigenous solutions to the issue. It also establishes inter-phase between Nigerian and French universities, providing local researchers funding and incubation opportunities; while catalyzing collaboration and exchanges between Nigerian higher institutions on the subject.

“A large part of the project is to encourage mobility of scientists from France to Nigeria, Nigeria to France. Another is creating the right environment and means of action. This involves workshops, short stays in relevant labs, visits from French scientists, high level training in selected short-term programmes for junior researchers, bench work, and funding for three best projects,” says Higher Education & Science attache to the French Embassy In Nigeria, Leila Mathieu to pressmen.

Tertiary institutions that participated include Alex Ekwueme Federal University of Nigeria AE-FUNAI, University of Ibadan, University of Lagos Bayer University Kano BUK, Kano University of Science and Technology, University of Jos, and Ebonyi State University.

“The programme will provide participant research scientists with best knowledge on how to promote their research to (potential global funding) laboratories and organizations,” says team leader, Kano University of Science and Technology, Professor Aliyu Nabegu.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

