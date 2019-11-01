NEWS
35 Nigerian Researchers Trained On Climate Change Adaption, Innovation
35 Nigerian Research Scientists from seven universities were trained on research in climate change adaption and innovation recently.
The three-day workshop forms part of the Adapting to Climate Change (AIRACC) project funded and facilitated by the French government in Nigeria to help promote and address research on climate change adaption and innovation in Nigeria.
AIRACC not only encourages local research on how to adapt global climate change practices, but to innovate indigenous solutions to the issue. It also establishes inter-phase between Nigerian and French universities, providing local researchers funding and incubation opportunities; while catalyzing collaboration and exchanges between Nigerian higher institutions on the subject.
“A large part of the project is to encourage mobility of scientists from France to Nigeria, Nigeria to France. Another is creating the right environment and means of action. This involves workshops, short stays in relevant labs, visits from French scientists, high level training in selected short-term programmes for junior researchers, bench work, and funding for three best projects,” says Higher Education & Science attache to the French Embassy In Nigeria, Leila Mathieu to pressmen.
Tertiary institutions that participated include Alex Ekwueme Federal University of Nigeria AE-FUNAI, University of Ibadan, University of Lagos Bayer University Kano BUK, Kano University of Science and Technology, University of Jos, and Ebonyi State University.
“The programme will provide participant research scientists with best knowledge on how to promote their research to (potential global funding) laboratories and organizations,” says team leader, Kano University of Science and Technology, Professor Aliyu Nabegu.
MOST READ
Cross River To Overtake Cote d’Ivoire In Cocoa Production
Osinbajo, Lawan, el-Rufai Grace Turbanning Ceremony In Daura
Police Will Be Professional, Neutral In Conduct Of Kogi/Bayelsa Elections – IGP
Oshiomhole Hails Obaseki For Sustaining His Legacies
Edo Ready For Unforgettable National Sports Festival In 2020
NYSC Deploys 2,000 Corps Members To Niger
Gov Okowa Tasks Nigerians On National Unity
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS22 hours ago
FBI Investigation: Court Remands Head Of Fraud Syndicates In Prison
-
OPINION11 hours ago
NDDC Interim Management Committee, Buhari Scores Hat Trick
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Insurgency: Army Begins Trial Of 20 Officers, Soldiers For Cowardice, Negligence
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
FG To Begin Crackdown On ‘Mushroom’ Secondary Schools
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
FG To Establish LG Farm Settlements Nationwide – Minister
-
FEATURES11 hours ago
Waking Up Every Day Is An Opportunity To Serve Humanity – Nneka
-
OPINION12 hours ago
Osinbajo’s Enviable Knack For Working Without Ceasing
-
NEWS22 hours ago
PMB Urges Nigerians To Patronise Locally Made Products