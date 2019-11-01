Akeredolu And His Dutiful Deputy, Ajayi

Does the name Alfred Agboola Ajayi ring a bell? I doubt if it does. For those who might not know, Agboola Ajayi is the deputy governor of Ondo State and the right-hand man of the governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. The silence that comes with his name aptly captures him in act and deed. The 51-year-old was sworn in as the deputy governor of Ondo State on February 24, 2017.

Leadership, for Ajayi, has been a long-term experience and not accidental as is the case for majority of our Political leaders. At age 20 in the year 1988, he emerged the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the Old Apoi Ward 1 where he served between 1988 and 1992. He was considered for the position at a tender age owing to his leadership and mobilisation ability in that riverine part of Ondo State. While it appears early for him, fate had a bigger assignment for him as he was appointed the supervisory councilor for Agriculture for Ese-Odo local government between 1999 and 2001, a position he held before he was reappointed as the supervisory councilor for Works and Transport for Ese-Odo local government between 2001 and 2003.

In these positions, Agboola displayed high level of professionalism, tenacity and delivery as testified to by all and sundry in the local government. It was in recognition of this stride that the former governor of Ondo State, Late Dr Olusegun Agagu, appointed him as the caretaker chairman of Ese-Odo local government between 2003 and 2004. Answering the call of his people to contest in the year 2004 Ondo council elections, the trained Lawyer was democratically elected as the chairman of Ese-Odo local government. His tenure as chairman witnessed a deliberate effort at repositioning the local government for better service delivery to the electorate in the areas of education, healthcare, youth and women empowerment. Like the golden fish who has no hiding place, his leadership qualities saw him appointed by his colleagues as the treasurer of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Ondo State chapter between 2004 and 2007.

Just like the former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Raji Fashola would say, the reward for hard work is more work. This came to play in Ajayi’s case as he was elected to the Federal House of Representatives to represent the good people of Ilaje/Ese-Odo federal constituency between the year 2007 and 2011. While at the National Assembly, Ajayi served as the chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission between 2007 and 2010. He was also a member of various committees.

His current assignment as the deputy governor did not come as a surprise to many as he was one of the strong and loyal supporters of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. He was able to mobilise victory for Akeredolu twice, from his district; at the APC Primary election and at the November 2016 gubernatorial election where he was chosen by the governor as his running mate. Immediately they were sworn into office, it was glaring that the state governor wasn’t interested in a ‘spare-tyre’ deputy governor as other governors were but rather chose to put the leadership qualities of Ajayi to work.

Apart from representing the governor at high level meetings, he is also saddled with overseeing activities relating to local government and chieftaincy affairs, boundary commission and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) among others. He also coordinates activities of the State Executive Council whenever the governor is away on official assignment. The busy itinerary of Ajayi can be attributed to nothing other than the trust reposed on him by Akeredolu and he has lived up to that trust.

The joint ticket which produced the duo has been more of a blessing to the sunshine state. Their administration has repositioned education in the state, especially primary education which is the bedrock of all development of any society. The long abandoned SUBEB funds by previous administrations in the state has been assessed and the result is there for all to see across all local governments in the state where schools have been renovated with more coming on board.

In the area of infrastructure, the administration, apart from rehabilitating and expanding existing roads is building new ones to aid mobility. One of the landmark projects of the Akeredolu administration is the Owo flyover bridge which is the first in the state and a long overdue project, considering the wanton loss of lives that has taken place on that road. With the new flyover, there is a direct access to the state off the Benin-Ore expressway. In the aspect of Healthcare, the administration has not been found wanting. From the opening of the Ondo State Contributory Health Commission to the revitalisation of the state primary healthcare system, to construction of more secondary healthcare facilities and procurement of medical consumables among others, it has been a new dawn of progress in the state.

The relationship between the governor and his deputy has been one devoid of rancor and discord which is a far departure from what happens in other states in Nigeria. He has not allowed the allures of office to distract him from the call to service of Ondo people which is his first call. Despite the antics of political detractors.

The political stability witnessed in the last two and half years of the administration is a testament to the loyalty of a deputy whose only focus is delivering good governance to the people of the state.

– Nathaniel, a media practitioner, wrote from Lagos.

