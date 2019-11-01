Alliance Hospital Commences Coach Ikenna Free Treatment

Alliance Hospital and Service LTD , Abuja has offered to treat former Super Falcons and Nigeria’s national U-23 team coach, Kadiri Ikhana, who is suffering from a prolonged hip injuries for free of charge.

Briefing newsmen yesterday of the ahead of the first operation, the surgeon and leader of the medical team, Dr Christopher Otabor, said the former Super Falcons coach has ailments that have to do with his bones and spinal cord and he would require three surgeries for to get fit.

He said each of the surgery is N2.5m and he will require a total of N10m for complete treatment, but the hospital has offered to treat him free of charge because who he is to the society.

“He has some ailments that has to do with bones and joints. He has injuries in his hips. His spinal cord is also bad and require surgery as well

“At least he needs three surgeries for him to be fit again. Each of the surgery is N2.5m here in Nigeria and $15,000 in the USA.

“The total cost of the treatment is about N10m, but we are going to treat him free at no cost to him. “Coach Kadiri Ikenna has brought a lot of joy to Nigerians. He was the first Nigerian coach to won CAF Champions League trophy when he led Enyimba to victory in 2003. He has also coached many Nigerian clubs and the national teams, including Super Falcons. So, we feel such personality do not deserve to suffer and it is a privileged opportunity for us to treat him,” he said.

Dr Otabor, however, added that the hospital will be willing receive any kind assistance for the treatment of the coach to enable them extend the same gesture to any other former athlete or sports personality that may require the same treatment.

The ailing coach expressed his gratitude to the hospital and Nigerians for their concern to his health.

“I am very lucky to have somebody ready to take responsibility of my health. I don’t know how to thank him enough. May God reward him.

“I am grateful at the way people have shown concern about my health. Many of my players have called me,” he said.

The hospital commenced the treatment yesterday with the first round of the operation went successful.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

