As Customs CG’s Directive On Dry Ports Stirs Hornet’s Nest

The Kaduna Inland Dryport (KIDP) was established to reduce transport costs and bring shipping activities to the doorsteps of shippers in the Northern part of the country but a recent directive by the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col Hameed Ali (rtd), according to analysts, would erased the gains of inland ports in the country if not checked. YUSUF BABALOLA writes.

The Kaduna Inland Dryport (KIDP) designed to bring port services closer to shippers in the Northern part of the country and decongest the Lagos seaports-Apapa and Tin-Can, has been described as a model in Nigeria and West Africa.

At the inauguration of the KIDP in January 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari had given a standing order that all relevant government agencies, particularly the Nigeria Customs Service, should give the necessary support to make the inland port a success.

According to the President, the hinterland business community has waited for too long for such facility that has tremendous potentials to ease the way of doing international business for the interior based importers and exporters hence it must be supported by all.

“It remains for Customs and ports officials to make these facilities work and not to frustrate business, commercial and industrial enterprises with unnecessary bureaucracy and inflicting on them delays and hardships, thereby defeating the objective of the whole exercise as has happened in the past. Make these facilities work this time.

“The development of Inland Dry Ports is an important factor in our economic development efforts. As Ports of origin for exports and ports of destination for imports, the Inland Dry Ports will accelerate the implementation of our economic diversification policy.

“The concept of Inland Dry Port has gained widespread importance with the tremendous changes in international transportation as a result of the container revolution and the introduction of door-to-door delivery of cargo. It provides importers and exporters located within the nation’s hinterland, especially industrial and commercial outfits, access to shipping and port services without necessarily visiting the seaports.

“It also enables them to process clearance of their import cargo and take delivery of their raw materials and machinery close to their places of business. Furthermore, the Inland Dry Ports will also provide our exporters the much-needed facilities to process, package, consolidate and forward their exports to their customers all over the world without having to physically be at the seaports,’’ the President said.

With the tone of the President’s speech, he was particularly connected with the project and would want to see it succeed but, a recent directive by the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) has shown that the gains already achieved on the project so far by other government agencies may be erased. Analysts said this should not be allowed to stand as it would be counter-productive.

The CG of Customs recently directed that 100 percent examination should be conducted on cargoes destined for inland ports in the country including the KIDP.

He said: “All importation are to be unsealed, opened, examined to ascertain the contents and resealed before exiting the mother port. Such consignment shall be escorted by the FOU Escort Personnel to their various destinations without compromise.”

But, shippers and importers in the country, who have benefited from the services of these inland ports, especially KIDP, have raised concerns over the order saying it negates international best practices.

These stakeholders, which also include freight forwarders, asserted that the directive would amount to multiple screening or examination of cargoes meant for the inland ports since officials of federal agencies such as the NCS are also at the dry ports to carry out proper examination of the cargoes

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, the president, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Tony Uju Nwabunike, cautioned the NCS, saying that such a directive would affect trade facilitation.

He said: “I think we (ANLCA) should look into the principles and guidelines that cover transit cargoes to see if it is proper, but we will send a position to the government through the Customs on the issue. We think if there is any reason to take that decision, they should go through the principles of import guidelines as they affect dry ports.

“So many of our members that are into exports have said if that is the case, there is no need for a second examination of cargoes. The Customs, from the grapevine, said they just want to open to know what is inside the containers and re-seal them. But whichever way it is, it will be much clearer in a number of days now,” Nwabunike said.

He, however, said that the directive of the CG negates the standard operating procedures of dry ports, adding that “the SOP as it affects the terminal is not how it supposed to be from all angles.”

Also, the president of the Shippers’ Association of Lagos State (SALS), Rev. Jonathan Nicol, said that the action of the CG would be counter-productive.

Nicol, who said containers are examined at the final destination in the presence of the importers or its agents, stated that transit containers are not unsealed at the mother ports until they get to the final destination.

He said: “That action will be counterproductive because containers are examined at the final port of destination and you cannot perform examination without the knowledge of the owner of the container. So, it is not right for Customs to open containers without the knowledge of the importers. Even if they are suspicious about a container, the importer should be there before they open it; so I don’t know what the Customs is looking for because the dry ports have all the facilities of a port and indirectly they are saying the inland dry port are not trustworthy and if they think so, they should discontinue the IDPs and not create more problems for the users.”

On international best practices, Nicol called for professionals who understand the working of the system to head the service.

He said: “The international best practice is that if a container is in transit you don’t open until it gets to the final port of destination and if they are doing transfer, it goes with escort. For instance, if moving the container from Lagos onto the rail, the management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) won’t allow anyone to go near it and it will go with escort till it gets to the final port. It is at the port that the owner of the consignment will be notified and it will be dropped for physical examination. You can’t just open someone’s container in the absence of an importer.’’

Corroborating Nicol’s position, the president of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Mr Increase Uche, said that transit containers can only be pre-scanned and not unsealed as directed by the CGC.

“There is nothing wrong in examining containers even from the ship side through pre-scanning but the only wrong thing is to unseal and conduct physical examination. Under normal circumstances, it is just to make a scan of a container and allow it flow. Though, Kaduna is not a final destination but a container at Tin Can or Apapa is supposed to be pre-scanned and not unstuffed. It is not a global best practice but haphazard and wrong,” he declared.

