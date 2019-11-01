Banks: Exploring Opportunities With Salary Advance Lending

In this report, BUKOLA IDOWU writes on how Nigerian banks are exploring opportunities in the consumer credit segment of the market opening new credit opportunities for salary account holders. A good example of this facility is Polaris Bank’s quick credit solution named Polaris Salary Advance.

Policy makers in the Nigerian financial system has over the years introduced initiatives geared towards stimulating credit. This is because credit plays and integral role in the growth of the economy.

Access to credit goes beyond the ability of firms to get funding for projects. Access to credit for consumption purposes is also needed for companies to grow their businesses.

In all developed economies, individuals can easily get credit to pay for everything from houses to cars, luxury phones and even holidays which is paid for in installments through their income.

This is also becoming a way of life in Nigeria as financial institutions allow individuals access part of their salary in advance to meet not just pressing financial needs but also fuel a consumption lifestyle that will subsequently translate to economic growth.

The facility which also referred to as salary advances, payday loans, payroll loans and payday advances are typically small, short-term unsecured loans that are tied to a borrower’s payday. These loans are designed to meet the short-term needs of an individual until the next payday, when the loan is usually repaid in full.

Osaze Osaghae, an Executive of Agusto & Co, explained that payday lending first emerged in the early 1990s. “Since then, these short-term, high-cost loans have risen in popularity across the globe, particularly in first world countries. Over the last decade, evolving financial technology has disrupted lending activities in many parts of the world, with a large number of online lending platforms emerging in countries such as the Netherlands, United States and Canada,” he said.

He explained that despite an active (adult) population of 99.6 million in 2018, only 39.7 per cent are banked by registered financial institutions. Furthermore, only eight per cent of the total active population is formally employed, considerably lower than other major nations in sub-Saharan Africa

While it can be agreed that salary workers in Nigeria do not earn enough, every person hopes to address personal financial issues timely and appropriately with as little hassle as possible.

This, according to Group Head, Products & Markets Development of Polaris Bank, Adebimpe Ihekuna, had informed the bank’s decision to launch a product that allows customers have access to their salary even before their employer credits their accounts.

Polaris Bank’s quick credit solution named Polaris Salary Advance, is a collateral-free facility which allows employees to borrow up to 50 per cent of their net monthly salary to meet basic needs before their next pay day.

Designed to provide short-term financing to its customers via convenient and accessible digital channels such as the mobile phone, Polaris Salary Advance provides leverage for consumers to meet pressing financial needs, such as paying their child/ward school fees, emergencies requiring funding, bill payments, among others.

Ihekuna noted that “beyond the financial empowerment that Polaris Salary Advance offers to our customers, access to such soft loans improves the consumers’ lifestyle and helps them to be in charge of their resources rather than banking on uncertain sources.

“Polaris Bank is a customer-centric bank positioned to deliver industry-defining products, services and platforms across all the key market segments. The social impact of the Polaris Salary Advance solution cannot be over-emphasised given its ability to meet customers’ needs on the go.” she stated.

According to her, the facility is very easy to access: “All you needed do is to dial *833*12# to connect to Polaris Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) Banking, a dialogue box appears showing customer’s eligible loan amount and option to input required loan amount; next menu shows the requested loan amount with the pricing, with an option to select ‘1-Accept’ or ‘2-Decline and the customer selects ‘1 –Accept’, and loan amount is immediately disbursed into customer’s salary account.

On the process of accessing the funds, she explained that it has been affirmed to be the fastest in the industry as one can easily access the salary advance solution and get his/her account credited in a minute, with no documentation required. Customers can access up to 50 per cent of their net monthly salary capped at N500,000 for a 30-day tenor or next salary date by dialing *833*12#. The service is available 24/7 on all telecommunication networks.

Commenting on the new development, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of Polaris, Tokunbo Abiru, said: “Our commitment to the road not travelled, has led to the development of several product innovations beginning with the salary advance initiative. Over the next few weeks, we will be unveiling other tailor-made products targeted at making life more meaningful and convenient for our customers and the general banking public.

“Our product development strategy derives from customer feedback on the needs and aspirations of the new age. As an enterprise, we are focused on partnering with our customers into the future which is largely digitally enabled.”

He said the bank is customer-centric bank and positioned to deliver industry-defining products, services and platforms across all the key market segments.

