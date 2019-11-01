Banks In Ondo Community Close Shops Over Boko Haram Threats

Commercial banking activities were on Friday grounded in Akoko Area of Ondo State due to security challenges.

Banks in area for the second day running have been under lock and key due to Boko Haram alleged threat.

Many customers, particularly those who have weekend engagements were lamenting and disappointed for not having access to cash.

Speaking on the development, a customer affected by the bank’s closure, Alhaji Jamiu Arowosegbe said he had weekend engagement and was so surprised that banks refused to open shops for customers.

A woman leader and the Iyalaje of Ikareland Alhaja Risikat Mohamed while speaking with newsmen, noted that banks closure had negative impact on socio-economic activities of the people of Akokoland.

Both Iyalaje of I-mate Alhaja Risikat Mohamed and Alhaja Jamiu Arowosegbe urged people to bear with the banks.

Police vehicle patrol vehicles and other security agents were seen at strategic places in Ikare Akoko making surveillance on the movement of the people.

Efforts to speak with Ikare Police Area Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police Rauf Razak were not possible as at the time of filing in this report.

Meanwhile, the chief Imam of Ikareland, Sheik Abbas Mohamed has allayed the fears of the people that with prayers and believe in one God nothing negative will happen in Ondo State.

The Islamic cleric who referred to alleged threat of insurgents as empty, said with prayers everything would become peaceful.

He noted that people had deviated from the path of Allah and that was responsible for unnecessary fears which Allah knows everything on earth.

Sheik Abbas commended the efforts of the security agents in alerting members of the public, saying everything on earth will come to an end and only Allah will remain.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

