Bayelsa/Kogi: Navy, Airforce To Provide Cover For INEC Staff

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said that the Nigeria Navy and the Nigeria Air Force are to give cover for their officials in the November 16 gubernatorial elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

According to INEC, given the history of election violence in the two states, they have requested for the services of the Navy and the Airforce to provide security cover for it’s personnel on duty.

The Commission has also announced that it has banned some ad-hoc staff who abused the trust reposed on them during the 2019 general elections.

Speaking at a dialoque session with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) ahead of the Kogi and Bayelsa states Governorship elections held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, the National Commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr Festus Okoye, said all is set for the election including steps taken to ensure the safety of their staff that will be on the field.

“We are also in consultation and partnership with the Nigerian Navy and Airforce for the purposes of providing security for our personnel and materials,” Okoye said.

On the banned adhoc staff, Okoye said majority of their ad-hoc staff performed creditably in the last general elections and other previous elections.

“And we commend their commitment and patriotism. However, the commission has banned some ad-hoc staff who abused the trust reposed on them during the 2019 general elections,” he said.

“On election security and given the challenges of topography in the two states and their unfortunate history of electoral violence, we have mapped out strategies of degrading threats to the conduct of elections and ensuring the safety of materials and personnel,” he said.

“A total of 1,646,350 voters will be on the register for the Governorship election in Kogi State. The election will take place in 2, 548 Polling Units and Collated in 239 Registration Areas; while 23 Political Parties will be on the ballot for the governorship election and 24 Political Parties will be on the ballot for the Kogi West Senatorial District Election. Of the total number of registered voters, 1, 485, 828 representing 90.2% have collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) while 160,522 representing 9.8% are yet to collect their Permanent Voters Cards.”

