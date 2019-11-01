Capital Market Crucial To Nigeria’s Future – Ahmed

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed has described the capital market as very crucial to the growth and development of the country.

Mrs Ahmed stated this in a keynote address at the Investing and capital market conference held in Abuja, yesterday.

She said: “We want a vision for a future Nigeria where the majority of Nigerians have been sustainably lifted out of poverty, and have access to fundamental services including education, health care, water supply and sanitation. A future where all are financially included, with affordable access to financial products and services. A future where we have left no one behind.

“Our capital market is crucial to actualizing this future, and to achieving the sustained, inclusive and equitable socio-economic growth that this Government aims to achieve.’’

The Minister said the capital market allows for the mobilisation of long-term savings for investment as well as efficient pricing of financial instruments.

She also said that the capital market has provided a necessary platform through which the business sector and Government have been able to source for capital to expand their operations and provide public goods and services for the citizens.

“Therefore, we recognise the importance of maintaining a competitive, resilient and innovative capital market through, in part, the development of appropriate policies, and a strong regulatory and enabling environment, and continued implementation of the ten-year Capital Market Master Plan (2015 to 2025), aimed at positioning the Nigerian capital market for accelerated development of the national economy.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria, particularly the Federal Ministry of Finance reiterates its commitment towards building lasting, endurable, and increasingly more innovative capital market.

