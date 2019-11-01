ENTERTAINMENT
CMC Honours Lateef Jakande, Bisi Olatilo, Keppy Ekpeyong
To reward deserving personalities in Nigeria for excellence, Cornel Entertainment Consult (CMC) organisers of the CMC Africa Awards, have honoured the first executive governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, with a Lifetime Achievement Award of Excellence; veteran broadcaster and chief executive officer (CEO), BISCON TV, Prince Adebisi Olatilo with the award of Lifetime Meritorious Service Award of Excellence and ace actor and entrepreneur, Keppy Ekpeyong.
Others that were given different categories of awards include Babajide Otitoloju as the Most Outstanding Media Personality Of The Year; Super screen as the Most Consistent Long standing TV station of the year; Planet FM 101.1 as the Most Outstanding and Creative station in South-south region of Nigeria; CP Zubairu Muazu (Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command) ably represented by the PRO of the Lagos State Police command, Bana Elkanah DSP.
Speaking at the award ceremony held recently at Kingscelia Hotel in Jibowu area of Lagos, convener of the award ceremony, Ambassador Cornel Udofia, said that CMC Africa Awards is an award dedicated primarily to celebrate men and women who excel in their respective fields.
Ambassador Udofia added that in its fourth year, the CMC Africa Awards remains true to its founding values which not only eschews mediocrity but endeavours to promote the spirit of patriotism and advocates for persistent drive towards perfectionism in all that one does.
The United Nations Ambassador of Peace said; “As in the previous years, this year’s edition of the CMC Africa Awards themed: ‘Galvanising New Framework In Tackling Security Challenges,’ was carefully selected in line with ongoing security concerns as experienced in the country.”
High point of the event was the launching of the CMC Magazine which received tremendous and generous donations from the launchers. Also, the unveiling of the Ivorian trio- the three wise men who had come from neighboring country- Ivory Coast to be promoted to world audience on the launch pad of the CMC Africa Awards.
