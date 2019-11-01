POLITICS
Come To Bayelsa’s Aid, APC Chieftain Begs PMB, Security Agencies
Days to the November 16th Bayelsa governorship election, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Yekini Nabena has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari and various security agencies to come to the aid of the state.
This is even as he alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has begun large scale manufacturing of fake Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).
According to the APC deputy spokesman through a statement made available to newsmen Friday in Abuja, revealed that the PVCs have been code-named “Biafra Card”.
“The PDP and Governor Dickson are planning to configure the 47 smart card readers still in their possession with the fake PVCs which they are currently mass producing.
“I call on our security and intelligence agencies to urgently carry out strategic raids to stop their illegal operations, retrieve the smart card readers and mop up the fake PVCs which they have codenamed “Biafra card.”
“The outgoing governor of Bayelsa state, Seriake Dickson cannot continue to hide under the cloak of immunity to perpetuate the alleged ongoing stealing of state funds and last-minute sale of state assets, election fraud, violence, impunity against Bayelsans,” Nabena said.
The Bayelsa-born APC chieftain urged voters in the state to resist the desperate plots even as he also called on INEC to rise up to the occasion and ensure fake PVCs are not used during the poll.
MOST READ
Cross River To Overtake Cote d’Ivoire In Cocoa Production
Osinbajo, Lawan, el-Rufai Grace Turbanning Ceremony In Daura
Police Will Be Professional, Neutral In Conduct Of Kogi/Bayelsa Elections – IGP
Oshiomhole Hails Obaseki For Sustaining His Legacies
Edo Ready For Unforgettable National Sports Festival In 2020
NYSC Deploys 2,000 Corps Members To Niger
Gov Okowa Tasks Nigerians On National Unity
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS22 hours ago
FBI Investigation: Court Remands Head Of Fraud Syndicates In Prison
-
OPINION11 hours ago
NDDC Interim Management Committee, Buhari Scores Hat Trick
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Insurgency: Army Begins Trial Of 20 Officers, Soldiers For Cowardice, Negligence
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
FG To Begin Crackdown On ‘Mushroom’ Secondary Schools
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
FG To Establish LG Farm Settlements Nationwide – Minister
-
FEATURES11 hours ago
Waking Up Every Day Is An Opportunity To Serve Humanity – Nneka
-
OPINION12 hours ago
Osinbajo’s Enviable Knack For Working Without Ceasing
-
NEWS22 hours ago
PMB Urges Nigerians To Patronise Locally Made Products