Come To Bayelsa’s Aid, APC Chieftain Begs PMB, Security Agencies

Days to the November 16th Bayelsa governorship election, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Yekini Nabena has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari and various security agencies to come to the aid of the state.

This is even as he alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has begun large scale manufacturing of fake Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

According to the APC deputy spokesman through a statement made available to newsmen Friday in Abuja, revealed that the PVCs have been code-named “Biafra Card”.

“The PDP and Governor Dickson are planning to configure the 47 smart card readers still in their possession with the fake PVCs which they are currently mass producing.

“I call on our security and intelligence agencies to urgently carry out strategic raids to stop their illegal operations, retrieve the smart card readers and mop up the fake PVCs which they have codenamed “Biafra card.”

“The outgoing governor of Bayelsa state, Seriake Dickson cannot continue to hide under the cloak of immunity to perpetuate the alleged ongoing stealing of state funds and last-minute sale of state assets, election fraud, violence, impunity against Bayelsans,” Nabena said.

The Bayelsa-born APC chieftain urged voters in the state to resist the desperate plots even as he also called on INEC to rise up to the occasion and ensure fake PVCs are not used during the poll.

