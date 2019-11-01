CRIME
Court Remands 19-year-old Student For Allegedly Raping Minor
A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Friday remanded a 19-year-old student, Mujahid Adamu, who allegedly raped a six-year-old girl.
Adamu, who lives at Kwanar Dumawa, Dawakin Tofa LGA, Kano State, is facing a charge of rape, to which he pleaded not guilty.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr Muhammad Jibril, ordered that the defendant should be remanded in a correctional facility, and adjourned the case until Nov.6, for mention.
Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Pogu Lale, told the court that Mr Abdulrahman Haladu of the same address, reported the case atn the Dawakin Tofa Police Station, on Oct. 17.
He alleged that, on the same date, at 11.45 a.m., the defendant met the complainant’s six-year-old niece with her siblings at a farm situated at Dawakin Tofa LGA of Kano State.
Lale said that the defendant deceitfully sent away the victim’s siblings and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.
The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 283 of the Penal Code. (NAN)
