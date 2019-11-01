Court Remands Trader For Allegedly Defiling 3 Minors

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Friday ordered that a 40-year-old trader, Isyaku Abubakar , who allegedly defiled three girls, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending legal advice.

The police charged Abubakar, who lives at Ja’en Quarters, Kano, with alleged defilement, contrary to the provisions of Section 283 of the Penal Code.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Muhammad Jibril, who did not take the plea of Abubakar, on grounds of lack of jurisdiction, ordered the police to return the case to the Kano State Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Jibril adjourned the case until Nov. 21, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Pogu Lale, told the court that the complainants, Gambo Abubakar, Muhammad Abdullahi, and Abdullahi Nuhu, all of Dorayi Karama Quarters, Kano, reported the case at the Dorayi Babba Police Division, Kano, on Oct. 10.

He alleged that Abubakar, deceived and lured the complainants’ three daughters, aged between eight and 10, into a shop, situated at Dorayi Karama Quarters, Kano, and defiled them. (NAN)

