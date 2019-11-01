BUSINESS
DPR Warns Oil Marketers Against Diversion, Price Hike
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Cross River has warned depot owners and marketers to desist from diversion of product, saying that anyone caught would face appropriate sanctions.
The Operations Controller of DPR in Cross River, Mr Philip Awolu, gave the warning yesterday in Calabar during a meeting with depot managers and the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN).
Awolu disclosed that the meeting was to appraise the operations of depot owners and the activities of MOMAN in petroleum product lifting and distribution in the state.
He explained that there was enough petroleum product at the depot to serve the state without anybody resorting to panic buying.
He told the marketers that diversion would lead to scarcity of the product in the state, thereby urging them not to sell to any filling station operator who has no valid operating licence.
“The year is coming to an end; we don’t want any panic from any quarter. We want you to do your best in supplying the product round.
“If you sell to unlicensed filling stations, the product maybe diverted. But, if you sell to licenced station, we can track the product and ensure availability.
“If you are caught in this act of illegality, we will invite the security agencies to take up the matter.
“Also, it is expected of you to sell the product in line with the government regulated price because anything short of this will attract sanctions,” he said.
Head of DPR Operations in the state, Mr Sircham Musa-Mohammed, urged depot operators to visit the agency’s website and renew their licence for the year 2020.
MOST READ
Cross River To Overtake Cote d’Ivoire In Cocoa Production
Osinbajo, Lawan, el-Rufai Grace Turbanning Ceremony In Daura
Police Will Be Professional, Neutral In Conduct Of Kogi/Bayelsa Elections – IGP
Oshiomhole Hails Obaseki For Sustaining His Legacies
Edo Ready For Unforgettable National Sports Festival In 2020
NYSC Deploys 2,000 Corps Members To Niger
Gov Okowa Tasks Nigerians On National Unity
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS22 hours ago
FBI Investigation: Court Remands Head Of Fraud Syndicates In Prison
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Insurgency: Army Begins Trial Of 20 Officers, Soldiers For Cowardice, Negligence
-
OPINION11 hours ago
NDDC Interim Management Committee, Buhari Scores Hat Trick
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
FG To Begin Crackdown On ‘Mushroom’ Secondary Schools
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
FG To Establish LG Farm Settlements Nationwide – Minister
-
FEATURES11 hours ago
Waking Up Every Day Is An Opportunity To Serve Humanity – Nneka
-
OPINION12 hours ago
Osinbajo’s Enviable Knack For Working Without Ceasing
-
NEWS22 hours ago
PMB Urges Nigerians To Patronise Locally Made Products