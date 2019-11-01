NEWS
Dunamis Church Embarks On Road Projects In Nyanya/Mararaba
Dunamis Int’l Gospel Center, Mararaba in Nasarawa State, has conmencee the construction of check point boundary road between Nyanya and Mararaba.
According to senior Pastor of the church, Barthlomew Oche, the Church decided to embark on the project after observing that the road had been abandoned for several years.
He told LEADERSHIP Friday that the road which was flagged off on Monday is estimated at N40 million before it can be made motorable for users, adding that work on the road project will be completed in the shortest time as work was already in progress.
Stating the reasons for embarking on the project he said, “First, it is the love of God; the road has been a concern to everybody and no one wants to rise up to the responsibility. So, Dunamis International rose up to the responsibility. The road had been abandoned for years and we just have to rise up to it. It is being sponsored by the love of God and also the love of humanity to see how the road would become motorable for people.
“The estimated amount we are going to spend cannot be quantified but based on the bill and what they gave us, it is about N40 million but I know it will be more than that. It is part of giving back to the community.”
The pastor further called on the federal government to rise up to its responsibility by providing basic amenities for the citizens.
