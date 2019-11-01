EFCC To Auction Diezani’s N14.4bn Jewellery, Others

The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has said that the $40 million worth of jewelry recovered from former Petroleum Resources minister, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke, will auctioned.

Magu said that the commission has contacted “internationally certified” auctioneers to assist it to sell off high profile assets and luxury items seized from some suspects and convicts.

The EFCC boss said that some of the assets were located in highbrow areas in Abuja, Lagos and Rivers States.

Magu told a stakeholders’ meeting at the EFCC Lagos office that 242 trailers and tankers recovered from internet scammers would also be auctioned.

He said that the commission decided to involve internationally-recognised auctioneers in the process to demonstrate best practices and transparency.

According to him, the auction would be opened to the public and every kobo realized would be accounted for.

Magu said: “From January to date, the Lagos office of the commission has made 300 arrests, secured 207 convictions and recovered a good number of exotic cars.

“In addition, several property suspected to have been acquired through the proceeds of crime were sealed.

“But the recent arrest of a renowned social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, and his Lebanese collaborator, Hamza Koudeih, for alleged involvement in internet-related fraud and money laundering, remains a landmark achievement.

“As you are all aware, actionable intelligence received from local and international law enforcement agencies had revealed that Mompha and Hamza, alongside their collaborators, are high-valued targets in Organised Cyber Syndicate Network (OCSN).

“I make bold to tell you that these arrests have further confirmed our commitment to the anti-graft war, while also sending a red alert to potential internet fraudsters. For us, there will be no hiding place for fraudsters as the commission will hunt and bring any errant and criminally-minded persons to justice.

“We remain undaunted and will leave no stone unturned to ensure that our country is sanitised from the menace of corruption, particularly the various computer-based frauds. The commission is, however, contemplating putting in place a policy of rehabilitating these youths, so that they can deploy their computer ingenuity to good use for the overall well-being of the society.

“In fact, we must continue to mentor our youths and impress it on them to shun crimes and its alluring temptation because it will always end in sorrow and regret,” he stated.

Magu also said that the fight against economic and financial crimes is not a task that the commission can single handled overcome and charged all critical stakeholders, including the media, to continue to collaborate and cooperate with the EFCC to make the fight against graft a success.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

