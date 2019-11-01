Fake News: Extremists Threatening National Unity – Lai Moh’d

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that ‘’whether, in the area of politics, ethnicity or religion, extremists are tugging at the very core of the nation’s national unity’’ via the spread of fake news.

Alhaji Mohammed who disclosed this at the 2019 FRCN Annual Lecture in Abuja entitled: ‘’Extremism: A Threat To National Unity’’ explained that ‘’the telltale signs of extremism are all too glaring around us, whether it is the secessionist agitations, growing ethnic nationalism, religious extremism or even banditry and insurgency.’’

The minister said, as a matter of fact, the situation was so dire when they came in for a second term as a government, adding that was why at the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture they decided that their first Town Hall Meeting would be devoted to the issue of national unity.

He said that other exigencies have delayed this, but they remain committed to having a Special Town Hall Meeting on National Unity before the end of this year in order to foster a national dialogue on this all-important issue, ‘’so we can X-ray the challenges that extremism poses to nation-building and then fashion out a blueprint for preventing extremist carnage.’’

The minister said the lecture by the FRCN was a good start.

‘’Before then, let me quickly say that some of the tools of choice for extremists to propagate their dangerous ideas include unbridled propaganda, fake news and hate speech. These are very potent tools in the hands of extremists, whether they are secessionists, ultra-nationalists, religious extremists or even insurgents.

‘’And that explains why, since 2017, we have been campaigning against fake news and hate speech. Last July, we launched the National Campaign on Fake News and Hate Speech, and we have recently upped the ante by moving ahead to inject sanity into our broadcast industry. The power of radio and television, including their wide reach, means that we should not allow extremists to turn these powerful media platforms into catalyst for conflict.

‘’Mr. President has graciously approved our recommendations to rid our airwaves of fake news and hate speech, especially coming on the heels of the unprofessional and unethical conduct of some broadcast stations before and during the last general elections.

‘’The recommendations include the independence of the broadcast regulators, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), from political interference in the exercise of its regulatory powers; A review of the National Broadcasting Code and extant broadcasting laws to reflect some amendments, including upward review of fines from N500,000 to N5,000,000 for breaches relating to hate speeches, inciting comments and indecency.

‘’Willful repeat of infractions on three occasions after levying fine on a station will attract suspension of license, while the breach of political comments relating to hate speeches and divisive comments has been upgraded to ‘’Class A’’ offence in the Broadcasting Code,’’ he added.

