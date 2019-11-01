CRIME
Father In Police Net For Defiling Daughter
A 52-year-old man, Noel Davies has been arrested by men of Ekiti State Police Command for allegedly raping and defiling his 12-year-old daughter.
Davies, a Sierra Leonean, was arrested through the intervention of the International Federation of Women Lawyer (FIDA).
The young girl, it was gathered, had confided in one of her school teachers during a lecture on sex education after which the school management contacted the FIDA Chairperson in the state, Mrs Seyi Ojo for appropriate action.
The command’s spokesman, Caleb Ikechukwu, a deputy superintendent of Police who confirmed the arrest in a statement in Ado Ekiti said Davies had confessed to the crime.
“The suspect had been having unlawful carnal knowledge of his biological daughter of 12 years for over three years.
“He was arrested on October 29, by our operatives after thorough investigation. However, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime and he will be charged to court upon conclusion of our investigation.”
Ikechukwu said the man is being detained at the police headquarters in Ado Ekiti pending the time he will face litigation.
While being interrogated, the suspect said he acted out of foolishness and pleaded for forgiveness. Davies added that his wife got to know about the act sometimes ago but it was settled among the family.
Speaking on the matter, the victim said the issue started few years ago, when her father told her about how special she meant to him and started caressing her breast. She said it went on like that for some months before he started sleeping with her.
