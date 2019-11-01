Fayemi To Lead Delegates At 2019 WIMBIZ Conference

The wife of Ekiti state governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi will lead delegates to the forthcoming 2019 Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) conference, scheduled to hold in Lagos.

Mrs. Fayemi will give a keynote address at the networking breakfast opening day of the two-day WIMBIZ 18th annual conference themed, “Shaping the Future: Strategizing to Win.”

The executive director, Alpha African Advisory Limited and member of the executive council, WIMBIZ, Ijeoma Taylaur, disclosing this at a press conference in Lagos on Friday, said that the first lady would be joined by 50 other speakers including the keynote speaker for the second day, Fed Swaniker, founder, African Leadership Academy and African Leadership University.

Swaniker would give unique insight into ways Africa can solve its future unemployment problems by raising youths and empowering them, who will themselves employ mass youths that Africa is going to have come 2050.

The other members of WIMBIZ Executive Council present at the briefing included the chairperson, conference planning group, Olubunmi Aboderin-Talabi; managing partner, AT3 Resources Limited, Tosin Adefeko; managing director, DCSL Corporate Services Limited, Bisi Adeyemi; and co-founder and executive director, Falcon Petroleum, Audrey Joe-Ezigbo.

They unanimously said that the conference will feature practical sessions designed to equip the women with winning strategies and hands-on knowledge to take on new challenging roles, while exploring emerging business opportunities, as well as build and sustain a successful career in today’s fast-paced world.

Aboderin-Talabi said, there is no gender restriction as the conference is open to all, adding that relevant topics that speak to the times and existing situation will be discussed.

“Delegates will learn how to develop winning strategies to secure their seat at the table, discover how to collaborate to win, understand consumer behaviour, reach those who are not on the internet, overcome trauma and silence shame, rise above the imposter syndrome and much more through each of the six deep dives and seven plenary sessions, where the annual conference will be wrapped up with an engaging debate session,” Aboderin-Talabi added.

