NEWS
FG Launches National Gender Policy In Agriculture
Federal government has launched the national gender policy in agriculture to address the vulnerability of women to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (SDG) of food security in Nigeria.
Speaking during the launching in Abuja, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, noted that the policy aimed at contributing to the attainment of the on-going agricultural reforms and development agenda of the present administration.
He said, “Despite the important role that women play in the agricultural sector, their contributions have not been adequately valued or recognized.
“Women’s make up about 50% of Nigerians population and are responsible for carrying out 70% of agricultural labour, 50% of animal husbandry related activities and 60% of food processing activities.
“But women have access to less than 20% of available agricultural resources which is a serious impediment to their maximising agricultural production and that is why the launch of this policy document is important,” he said
According to him, the development of any country requires the participation of both men and women, apart from social justice which demands equal opportunity for all citizens.
He explain that the policy will promote and ensure the adoption of gender sensitive and responsive approaches towards engendering plans and programmes in such a way that men and women will have equal access to and control of productive resources and facilities to bridge gender gaps of agriculture.
He assure his commitment to the socio-economic and empowerment of women and men in the agricultural sector.
MOST READ
FG On Course To Move 100 Million Nigerians Out Of Poverty – Onu
UNESCO Partners FCT Community On Education, Gender Based Violence
Man, 52, Remanded In Prison Over Rape, Incest
Kogi: APC Campaign Team Slams PDP Over Allegations Against INEC
PMB Urges Nigerians To Patronise Locally Made Products
FBI Investigation: Court Remands Head Of Fraud Syndicates In Prison
Banks In Ondo Community Close Shops Over Boko Haram Threats
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS15 hours ago
Ex-Militant Billionaire Farmer’s Success Story
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
We’ll Not Privatise Ajaokuta Steel – FG
-
CRIME7 hours ago
Police Confirm Arrest Of Kaduna Notorious Kidnapper, Rescue 8 Victims
-
NEWS9 hours ago
FG Partners NFGCS To Establish L/Gov Farm Settlements Across Nigeria
-
CRIME15 hours ago
Ortom Orders Arrest Of Stray Cows
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Aisha Buhari Defends African Women Against Stigmatisation
-
CRIME15 hours ago
Father In Police Net For Defiling Daughter
-
ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
NFVCB Empowers 200 Youths in Maiduguri