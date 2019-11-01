FG Partners NFGCS To Establish L/Gov Farm Settlements Across Nigeria

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture has declared plans for a partnership with Nigeria Farmers Group and Cooperative Society (NFGCS), using its model as a template to transfer agropreneurship knowledge and technical skills with the aim to establish farm settlements in all local governments across Nigeria.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (States) Mustapha Baba Shehuri made this known on Thursday in Keffi during an inspection visit to Gaate Farm City in Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, own and manage by a group of private agro investigators under the umbrella of NFGCS.

According to the minister, the move is a public-private partnership, one that is in tandem with one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s strategies to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty in the next decade through the agro value chain.

Mustapha who was in company with other government officials said he was overwhelmed with the green revolution he met at the farm, noting that the government would send its delegate to the farm to tap from its wealth of knowledge.

“I have heard a lot about you people and I said to myself that I must see to believe. I am really overwhelmed with what I see here today and words cannot express how I feel right now. You have successfully taken yourselves out of hopelessness and gave hope to yourselves and other Nigerians. This is the dream and vision of President Buhari and the ministry is ready to partner to ensure that we have something like this in every local governments in Nigeria”

“This is the first of its kind in this part of the world. I will sit with the directors in the ministry to discuss how we can come over to learn from you. The Ministry of Agriculture will come and learn from you. I will be here again, not just for the purpose of visiting or inspection but to relax”, said Mustapha who also noted that the group has found a solution to the problem of the country, which majorly is centered on job opportunities.

He noted that in his political life, “this is unique as youths heading for rural farms and not looking for contracts in the street of Abuja, is a selling message for national economic development.

According to him, “the template to stop the herdsmen and farmers clashes nationwide is less than an hour drive from Abuja and we don’t know all these while.

“You have offered solution for a community to live a purposeful life. I can see the entire community is engaged in every section of the farm.

“Every community in Nigeria needs something like this, said the minister who further declared that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Developments would immediately commence the process of developing a working memo for the President to begin the process of nationwide youth agro training.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

