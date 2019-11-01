Finally, Supreme Court Decides

After months of legal fireworks, the Supreme Court, finally, affirmed the Presidential Appeal Tribunal’s decision to the effect that President Muhammadu Buhari was duly elected in the February 23, 2019, presidential election.

The Supreme Court panel of seven justices led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Muhammad Tanko, dismissed the appeal on the ground that it lacked merit and deferred reason for the judgment to a date to be communicated to the parties to the suit. To all intents, the judgment of the apex court did not come as a surprise to most Nigerians just as many also heave a sigh of relief that, at last, the nation has been able to put the election and its outcome behind them so as to concentrate on issues relevant to development.

In that election, President Buhari was recorded as having scored a majority 55.6 per cent of the votes cast to win the election. It indicated that Nigerians cast nearly four million more votes for him than for his nearest challenger of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Expectedly, the outcome of that election became a subject of prolonged legal battle with politicians demanding that the judiciary act as a true arbiter in its role of resolving the disagreements that emanated therefrom. That role has just been concluded and it is obvious that not everyone is satisfied with transpired at the court. But that is not enough to impugn the integrity of the system. This newspaper is familiar with the attitude of politicians to condemn the judiciary when judgment goes against them and sing their praises when it goes in their favour. It must be noted, in our view, that in any democratic process, elections ought not to be a do-or- die affair as there are bound to be winners and losers even more so when matters end up at the judiciary.

It is an inexorable fact the judiciary, composed of human beings, is not infallible. The justices themselves had never at any time laid claim to that virtue. What is actually required is for all political actors and other stakeholders to accept in good faith the decisions of the courts when they are taken. At all times and in this particular instance, the situation needs more of statesmen. We also commend the former Vice President for exercising his rights, under the Nigerian Constitution and electoral laws, to petition the courts and contest the result of the election.

However, his comments and those of some PDP members saying that the judiciary has been hijacked by a cabal is unfortunate and is capable of overheating the polity. We recall that the same Atiku was a beneficiary of a Supreme Court judgement in 2007 when the apex court allowed him to contest the presidential election after he was initially disqualified by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the grounds that he had been indicted for financial misconduct by an investigation panel set up by his principal, former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. The same Supreme Court then declared that Obasanjo cannot declare Atiku’s seat vacant.

In his reaction to the ruling, President Buhari called on the former Vice President to accept his loss in the 2019 election and move on. He advised “Now, following this final legal bid before the highest court, it is time the country is afforded the right to move on – in the interest of all Nigerians – regardless of how they voted… The opposition, as much as the government, must now move on – and without the need for further distractions.”

It is our opinion that both parties ought to sheathe their political swords so as to be able to work together to take Nigeria to where she should be in the overall interest of Nigerians who look up to their leaders for solutions to the problems that beset them on a daily basis. We urge the opposition to continue to play their role of putting the government of the day on its toes without necessarily heating up the polity. Similarly, we expect the ruling party to focus on national issues and provide quality governance that earned them the confidence of Nigerians and victory at the polls.

There are serious challenges confronting the nation at the moment- security challenge is at an all-time high and the economy is stuttering. Nigeria, according to the world poverty index, is unflatteringly, the poverty capital of the world. However, President Buhari has pledged to lay the foundation for the lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years. That should be the concern of all from now on.

Furthermore, we call on the Ninth National Assembly to work on the Electoral Act while President Buhari should speedily sign the amended act as we believe it will go a long way in reducing litigations in electoral matters.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

