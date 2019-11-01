FSAS Ogoja Decries Falling Standard Of Education

Ezeanozie who stated this while speaking to newsmen during the convention of the association in Abuja yesterday, called on the government to invest more in education in the country and introduce strategies to instil discipline in all institution in the country.

He traced the establishment of the school as an effort to foster cohesion and integration among Nigerians and the federal government decision to put up the school to groom students that didn’t do well in their WAEC who which to retake their examination to get direct entry admission to university amongst other reasons.

He said as old students of the school they decided to come together to give back to the school.

‘’Over the years the school, the school has produce thousands of students like me I was there 1984 we have people that were there in the 1970’s. We decided to come together to see what we can do as old students to better ourselves to better the community, the Ogoji community and the society generally,’’ he said.

‘’Recently, one of all of us went to collect his certificate and the school administration held him down and decried the falling standard of the school infrastructure, so we have set up a committee to address the school challenges.

‘’We have the intention of going to Ogoja community to raise a skill centre so as to improve the living standard of the people in the town.’’

Our objective is to make Federal School of Art and Science Ogoja a center excellence in science and art education in Nigeria.

‘’We want the student to be academically strong and one of the top 50 schools in the country. Our top priority is to rebuild, renovate and maintain the physics, chemistry and biology laboratories,’’ he said.

Also, Solo Okonkwo the ‘’mission of the association is to get all the alumni together to network and also go back to give back to our school in terms of sponsorship, build structures, and establish skill centres.’’

