Gov Wike Sacks Perm Sec

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, yesterday ordered the sack of the permanent secretary of the State Ministry of Lands and Survey, Dumo Jack.

This is as the governor has declared that the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt has already received over 1500 applications for admission into the Academy from across the country.

The sack of Jack brings to two the number of permanent secretaries that have been sacked since May 29, 2019 when Wike was sworn in for the second term in office.

A statement issued in Port Harcourt by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, which did not give reasons for the sack of Jack, however directed him to hand over to the most senior director in the ministry.

The two-paragraph statement reads in part: “His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Governor of Rivers State has directed the immediate sack of Mr. Dumo Jack, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands and Survey.

“Mr. Jack is to handover to the most Senior Director in the Ministry with immediate effect.”

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said that with all the preliminary processes concluded, full academic and sporting activities will commence at the Real Madrid Football Academy.

Wike disclosed this yesterday in Port Harcourt while speaking with newsmen on his return from Spain where he signed a ratification agreement for the Academy with the Real Madrid Foundation.

The governor said: “With the signing of the ratification agreement, we are good to go. Any moment from now, the Academy will start full operation.

“As we speak, we have received over 1500 applications from across the country from prospective students of the Real Madrid Academy.

“Yesterday, we were with the President of Real Madrid Football Club, Florentino Perez and he assured us of total support in the actualization of this vision of developing the best Academy in Africa. He also expressed happiness that we fulfilled all the conditions for setting up the Academy.”

He expressed joy that the Real Madrid Academy has become a reality, with full partnership between the Rivers State Government and Real Madrid Foundation.

Wike, who noted that Rivers people deserve the best said: “We were in Madrid to ratify our agreement with Real Madrid Foundation as to the setting up of Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt.

“To the glory of God, everyone watched it all over the world, that Real Madrid Academy is now a reality. The Academy will not only focus on Football, there will be the basketball aspect.

“Our people deserve the best. Whatever we can give our people to ensure that they actualize their potentials, this government will do.”

