Group Seeks Joint Action Against Sexual Abuse

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Solution Women International Foundation (SWIF), has urged government to join forces with other organisations in order to combat the menace of sexual abuse, domestic violence, and human trafficking in the country.

The president of the SWIF, Mrs Regina Ebere Simon, who made the appeal said the organisation recently launched a frontal attack against the menace of sexual abuse and domestic violence in Port Harcourt to tackle the issue in Nigeria.

She said the organisation has also developed programmes to help victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence to tell their “survivor stories”, thus freeing them from the shame surrounding their experience.

According to her, “All tiers of government; federal, state and local government should join forces with organisations such as SWIF to combat and eliminate the menace of sexual abuse, domestic violence, and human trafficking in the country.”

Simon further explained that the organisation, apart from combating sexual abuse and domestic violence, was also positioned to empower women and children by providing scholarship for indigent but brilliant students as well as provide health care services to rural communities.

