GSM Market Fire: Gov Zulum Directs Chief Of Staff , Commissioners On Assessment Report
Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has from Saudi Arabia, directed his chief of staff, Dr Babagana Wakil to assemble commissioners whose ministries relate commerce, home affairs, poverty alleviation and jobs creation to immediately assess impacts of Thursday night’s fire incident at the GSM market in Maiduguri and report to him today.
LEADERSHIP reports that the mysterious Maiduguri GSM market fire which burnt for some hours from 8pm, and of which cause is not yet clear, razed over 75 shops and several glass counters used by traders to display their wares.
Special adviser on public relations and strategy, Isa Gusau, said Governor Zulum has since last night made contacts with relevant government officials to keep track of efforts at containing the fires.
Zulum who was invited by President Muhammadu Buhari to an investment conference in Saudi Arabia, Gusau noted, shares the pains of those whose means of livelihoods and assets were torched.
Gusau said the chief of staff and the commissioners directed by the Governor, are already preparing to visit the scene, assess damages, interacts with first responders, victims and other relevant persons in order generate an immediate report required by the Governor.
The Governor intends to study the report and take actions deemed necessary.
