Inside Services Of Abuja’s Roadside Food Vendors

TUNDE OGUNTOLA in this piece, takes a look at the activities of food vendors who operate in various ways: From pushing their food-laden carts from one location to another, to operating under tree shades, these food stands seem to attract more customers than regular restaurants for a lot of reasons including convenience, ethnic flavourful cuisines and the cheap price that comes with not having to pay to operate from a building.

It is another fiercely hot afternoon in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Mama Emem, a local food vendor at Central Business District adjacent Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) is set to serve her customers with local delicacies of their choice. Mama Emem, with a bubbly apron, has lined up a variety of pots and coolers on a plastic detachable table filled with crumbs and patches of stew. While she manages to protect the food from sunlight under a tattered looking umbrella, her customers sit on long wooden benches supported with stones, under a makeshift barely protecting them from the sun or rain.

Mama Emem is one of the food vendors who rely on food vending for livelihood. Our correspondent who spoke with her gathered that she resides at Apo Resettlement, Abuja, but resumes selling food at 6:30 am daily, every working day of the week.

‘‘On average, I make a daily profit N15, 000 to N25, 000. I use some of the profit to pay my children’s school fees and support other family needs,’’ she said. Adding that she also cooks on contract for big events if given the contract.

‘‘I can say I am the breadwinner of my family for now because my husband is now of age. He is a retired civil servant. So, he contributes little to support the family.’’

Another food vendor, Anty Putz, located at the busy area of Banex in the Wuse Zone 2 axis of Abuja, who sells her food under a black umbrella unearthed some really interesting stories. Her joint, despite being located by the roadside, still enjoys a sizeable patronage from Nigerians. Anty Putz, who simply identified herself as Maria, said she wakes up at 4 am to cook daily, and open for sales from 10 am till evening.

However, for food vendors like Anty Putz, the challenge is not just economical but also social. According to Maria, the state of things in the country is what has forced everyone to hustle their way out of whatever dire situation they find themselves.

‘‘I wake up by 4 am to start preparing my food and officially get to my stand at 10 am. I gain a lot and pay my children’s school fees from this business. Local food vendors in Abuja like me cater for many of the capital city’s commuters even though government, via the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) consistently clamped down on some of due to the fact that we do not have a restaurant or for hygiene concerns,’’ she said. She also mentioned the constant rise in the price of food stuff especially rice, as one of the reasons food rations have reduced, a situation she says leaves her customers grumbling.

Another challenge stated by the lady was the presence of the environmental agents. She said that while they always come by to clear up the area to keep it clean and organised, she does lose so much as Task Force team of the AEPB do cart away their utensils. She added that some customers also owe her and not pay till when they are sacked from their places of work or resign to another place of work.

Meanwhile, one customer, Benson Audu will have to get lunch during break time. His choice place for his local delicacy if not one of the many roadside food vendors that have come to feature prominently in the busy city’s ‘foodscape’ is Mama Emem.

Audu is a fresh graduate of Business Administration, a moderate earning marketer with one of the insurance banks in the Central Business District, Abuja. Just like his looks, Audu always wishes to eat a decent meal in more fanciful high-end restaurants in town. But they are beyond his means like it is for most people in the city.

‘‘I wish to eat in more fanciful high-end restaurants in town, but as you can see all I can do is to come to a restaurant like this to help myself where I can buy food of N400 or N500. I was employed early this year and I earn N45, 000 monthly so if I decide to go to a better restaurant it simply means I have shot myself in the leg for the month. Although I do give myself a treat but, not always. Thank God for Mama Put like Mama Emem.

‘‘I fully understand why I should eat good food. According to a popular maxim: ‘You are what you eat.’ It is an expression every street smart or grade school student has heard before either as a boast or as a taunt. But this parlance is not considered anymore when you are critically hungry. At this point, almost everything goes as a means of contending immediate hunger. I would not lie or pretend to you because you are a man like me, I enjoyed my meal,’’ said Audu after eating a pile of pounded yam, vegetable soup and goat meat.

For Bayo Amos, eating at road-side food stands is cheap and usually represents the best of local cuisine. ‘‘Food from road-side food vendors has a unique appeal to the masses. It is tasty and easily available,’’ he said. “I no dey take play because e dey give me energy to work,’’ he said in pidgin.

Amos who works with one of the leading furniture firms in the nation’s capital said he eats most time at Mama Emem as he was yet to relocate his wife and children to Abuja.

Amos who code-mix English and pidgin together said, due to the busy schedule he has he eats at home only once in a while on weekends.

‘‘If I am to work at night, I buy tea and bread or noodles and egg or bread from “mai shai” (tea vendor). I don’t have much money to eat in a big restaurant. For local men like us, they provide the much-needed cheap meals, especially for those of us who do not have a kitchen or time to cook. To new visitors, they also provide the authentic taste of local cuisine.’’

Another customer, Mercy Nnodim said, ‘‘Besides being tasty, food from roadside food vendors are cheap as well. So, they will always be in demand by common people. Satisfying demand for taste it fulfills one’s appetite so they will always be in vogue. But always watch what to eat and where you are eating to avert food poisoning.

‘‘Besides the price of the food, the food appeals to many people probably due to its authentic vibe. Some people have found food at these places to be considerably better than the restaurant food, possibly due to its fast turnaround time or ready-cook nature. The price is also attractive. Without the overheads of paying for a load of staff, a restaurant space, building maintenance and all the other costs of owning a restaurant, prices are generally significantly cheaper than restaurant food.

‘‘You all know, Abuja is one of the fastest urbanising cities in Nigeria. Although over 70 per cent of the working population commutes into the city because of the high cost of living. To cut monthly expenses, most residents prefer patronising roadside food vendors, no thanks to the fact that eating breakfast or lunch in a decent restaurant can endanger the living standard of their family members during the month.’’

According to a 2007 study from the Food and Agriculture Organisation, 2.5 billion people eat roadside food every day. This shows that roadside food vending has impacted positively on the sustainable life of such an area through being a source of employment and provision of essential services to the dwellers. Also, roadside food vending has become a source of livelihood for some urban dwellers and has offered economic benefits to food vendors and nutritious food for the urban dwellers too. However, whether it is ‘Iya Basira’, ‘Mama Put’, ‘Amala joint’ or the local ‘akara’ (beans cake) seller, some Nigerian’s love for these foods can never be quenched as they do not mind trekking a very long distance to get served or paying additional fee for cab.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Friday, Kasham Samuel, who is a welder in Bwari, a satellite town in Abuja, confessed to not remembering the last time he ate lunch prepared in his house.

He said due to his busy schedule, he doesn’t go home for lunch.

‘‘These food spots are very helpful to commoners in Abuja because not everybody can afford to go to buy food in eateries or decent restaurants. The government should not remove them from the street. They use this profit realised from this business to cater for their families. They are entrepreneurs on their own rights who contribute to the economy of the nation and they also have families to feed. Instead of taking them off the street, the government should ensure that they are checkmated to ensure hygiene, or introduce other means to regulate them.

‘‘They do a lot and according to the popular maxim a ‘hungry man is an angry man.’ People selling beans and yam just opposite my shop, for instance, at N150 or N200, in my opinion, have gone a long way to reduce crime in the society. These food vendors are all not causing menace in the society. Not all of them can afford to pay high shop rent in plazas. In as much as they help to satisfy people’s hunger, I believe they should be checkmated not chased off the street. However, not all of them are hygienic as I cannot eat everywhere. There is hunger in the land. Abuja should not be for the rich alone. Even AEPB operatives do patronise them.’’

Despite calls that food vendors should be regulated, food safety has been a growing concern in Nigeria today. The location of some restaurants and food processing industries contribute to the transmission of food poison.

According to Prof. Alfred Ihenkuronye, more than 200,000 persons die every year in Nigeria of food poisoning caused by food contamination during processing, preservation and service. Food contaminants are mostly substances from our environments. Health experts have noted inadequate water supply may affect food safety, adding that drinking water may also be polluted by human activities, therefore, to protect human health is to ensure hygiene and sanitation.

Basically, human activities lead to a generation of wastes which constitutes breeding ground for disease vectors and other microorganisms that can contaminate food resulting in food poisoning. Pathogens gain access to (contaminate) food through improper handling, during preparation and storage. Food poisoning comes from eating food that has been contaminated with microorganisms like bacteria and viruses; poisonous metals like cadmium or lead and chemicals. Contaminated food does not always taste bad but mostly smells and tastes very normal. Some food causes poisoning more frequent than others so they need to be properly cooked and/or refrigerated. Examples are dairy foods, seafood, and chicken. Universal food safety practices are to be applied to prevent all food poisoning handling practices.

Studies, however, show that 80 per cent of working-class Nigerians in urban settings eat outside their homes (mostly from food vendors) at one point in their lives and are therefore vulnerable to poisoning. These foods may pose significant public health problems due to poor knowledge of basic food safety measures and inadequate infrastructures. In Abuja, only the big food companies can afford the exorbitant rent and requirement for setting up a food restaurant with a minimum quality standard. Therefore, food vendors operate in various ways like pushing their food-laden carts, from one location to another; operating under tree shades to which tends to attract more customers than others because they provide a sort of affordable, convenient and often varieties of nutritious food for their customers. Importantly also, this serves as a source of income and an opportunity for self-employment with low capital investment for the vendors.

Sadly, most of the eating stalls in Abuja are marked by unsanitary conditions, like poor drainage systems, overcrowding and poor waste disposal which leads to poor hygiene (personal and environmental). Of great concern also is the food ingredients and the source foods. Raw materials and ingredients are usually purchased from the open markets, where the items are displayed openly on tables, ground during rain or shine, in muddy places, and around filthy gutters. Buyers are mostly in the habit of touching the foodstuffs for with unwashed fingers either to feel the texture or to ascertain the fineness of the powder in case of grounded stuff. Flies are most often found around the vendor’s stand, meat and fish areas perching all over the items with absolutely no source of protection. This also presents a high potential for contamination.

The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), an agency of the United Nations, has raised alarm over what it described as worrisome levels contamination of foods in the country. They said a “Total Diet” study it carried out in two major Nigerian cities, Lagos and Kano showed various levels of contamination of foods at the point of consumption.

The Country Representative, FAO in Nigeria, Suffyan Koruna said street foods are now being consumed more than ever before, adding that Nigerians eat at least one meal out of home in restaurants, bukkas and other food vendors.

The FAO country representative said the organisation conducted a diet study in Lagos and Kano where it discovered rampant unsafe food consumption.

He said: “A Total Diet Study carried out in Lagos and Kano states showed worrisome levels of contamination of foods at the points of consumption with aflatoxins, mycotoxins, heavy metals such as lead and pesticides residues. This should reawaken Nigeria to the looming health challenges and economic losses that could result from a lack of attention to food safety.”

He said there is a likelihood that similar cases of food contamination exist in other major cities across the country. He said that FAO is in the process of carrying out similar diet studies in other cities.

Meanwhile, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Health, Mr. A M Abdullahi said unsafe food practices can lead to health problems such as typhoid, cholera, diarrhoea, botuslim, listeriosis, hepatitis A and cancer.

He said to address food safety threats, the Federal Ministry of Health is working with the state Ministries of Health and Agriculture as well as the Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria to further strengthen the work of Environmental Health Officers across the states to be able to check unsafe food practices.

Listing unsafe food practices prevalent in the country, Abdullahi said they include; “ unhealthy cultivation practices through the use of unapproved chemicals (such as calcium carbide in fruit and vegetable ripening) and fertilizers; poor food storage and processing facilities as seen in a number of abattoirs and along the roads; the use of disused tires and kerosene in roasting animals for human consumption; non-hygienic food preparation environments as seen in the way foods are prepared by the roadsides, gutters and near open defecation areas.”

As part of the long-term policy solution, Abdullahi said the federal government along with other Food Safety stakeholders under the auspices of the National Food Safety Management Committee (NFSMC) have developed the National Food Safety and Quality Bill which was approved by the Federal Executive Council and it is currently at the National Assembly for passage into law.

According to Abdullahi, the Bill is to ensure food control in the country where all tiers of government and MDAs will work together with the Organised Private Sectors (OPS) to ensure the wholesomeness of our food.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), food-borne diseases in 2015 was found to have made approximately 600 million people sick and caused 420,000 untimely deaths.

