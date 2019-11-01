Institute, UK Varsity Seek Land, Planting Sources For IDPs

The Nakudu Institute of Agriculture in Birnin Kudu in collaboration with the Coventry University in the United Kingdom has called on the federal government and relevant stakeholders to provide land and planting sources for IDPs and their host communities to promote agriculture.

This is even as the organisations observed that small and medium scale farming have the potential to sustain IDPs in Nigeria through supporting food availability and access in IDP settings, reducing risk of further displacement and helping with the recovery of lost assets and /or building of new ones.

A communiqué issued after a national seminar on “Agriculture for the Sustainability of Internally displaced persons (IDPs) in North East, Nigeria” which took place in Kano signed by chairman, Governing Board of the Nakudu Institute of Agriculture, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja stressed that women, who are mostly widows, constitute a substantial percent of IDPs but agricultural aids to IDPs discriminate against them.

It decried that aid agencies are geared towards temporary assistance rather than sustainable and permanent solutions, adding that Issues related to IDPs and their solutions are always inter-connected.

The communiqué called for the accelerated adoption of Internally Displaced Persons Policy so that permanent solutions can be proffered for IDPs.

The communique advise stakeholders to ‘’Adopt a holistic approach to finding permanent solutions/interventions for IDPs including ensuring that IDPs access National Agricultural Programs a need for greater coordination and transparency in the management of humanitarian programmes for the IDPs.’’

