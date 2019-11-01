NEWS
Institute, UK Varsity Seek Land, Planting Sources For IDPs
The Nakudu Institute of Agriculture in Birnin Kudu in collaboration with the Coventry University in the United Kingdom has called on the federal government and relevant stakeholders to provide land and planting sources for IDPs and their host communities to promote agriculture.
This is even as the organisations observed that small and medium scale farming have the potential to sustain IDPs in Nigeria through supporting food availability and access in IDP settings, reducing risk of further displacement and helping with the recovery of lost assets and /or building of new ones.
A communiqué issued after a national seminar on “Agriculture for the Sustainability of Internally displaced persons (IDPs) in North East, Nigeria” which took place in Kano signed by chairman, Governing Board of the Nakudu Institute of Agriculture, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja stressed that women, who are mostly widows, constitute a substantial percent of IDPs but agricultural aids to IDPs discriminate against them.
It decried that aid agencies are geared towards temporary assistance rather than sustainable and permanent solutions, adding that Issues related to IDPs and their solutions are always inter-connected.
The communiqué called for the accelerated adoption of Internally Displaced Persons Policy so that permanent solutions can be proffered for IDPs.
The communique advise stakeholders to ‘’Adopt a holistic approach to finding permanent solutions/interventions for IDPs including ensuring that IDPs access National Agricultural Programs a need for greater coordination and transparency in the management of humanitarian programmes for the IDPs.’’
MOST READ
Cross River To Overtake Cote d’Ivoire In Cocoa Production
Osinbajo, Lawan, el-Rufai Grace Turbanning Ceremony In Daura
Police Will Be Professional, Neutral In Conduct Of Kogi/Bayelsa Elections – IGP
Oshiomhole Hails Obaseki For Sustaining His Legacies
Edo Ready For Unforgettable National Sports Festival In 2020
NYSC Deploys 2,000 Corps Members To Niger
Gov Okowa Tasks Nigerians On National Unity
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS22 hours ago
FBI Investigation: Court Remands Head Of Fraud Syndicates In Prison
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Insurgency: Army Begins Trial Of 20 Officers, Soldiers For Cowardice, Negligence
-
OPINION11 hours ago
NDDC Interim Management Committee, Buhari Scores Hat Trick
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
FG To Begin Crackdown On ‘Mushroom’ Secondary Schools
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
FG To Establish LG Farm Settlements Nationwide – Minister
-
FEATURES11 hours ago
Waking Up Every Day Is An Opportunity To Serve Humanity – Nneka
-
OPINION12 hours ago
Osinbajo’s Enviable Knack For Working Without Ceasing
-
NEWS22 hours ago
PMB Urges Nigerians To Patronise Locally Made Products