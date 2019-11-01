Kano Mulls Death Penalty For Kidnappers

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has instructed the state Ministry of Justice to amend the Penal Code Law that will impose death penalty on any person or group that are found neck deep in the act of kidnapping.

Dr Ganduje dropped the hint during the inauguration of a 16 member Commission of Enquiry on Kano9 the nine Children stolen from Kano and sold out in the Eastern part of the Country held the Government House yesterday.

According the governor the Commission which given 30 days within which to complete it’s assignment has justice Wada Rano as it’s Chairman as well as other members drawn from other decipline.

The governor said that the commission is expected to find out all the remote causes that led to this act of criminality. Adding that the it should either be written or verbal submissions from people willing to appear before the commission.

“ I intimate you to invite whoever you deem feet from wherever in Nigeria to come before you and give his or her testimonies before the commission. And you should try and visit the sight as well”.

Ganduje then gave each of the kidnapped kids Scholarship from Primary to tertiary Institution as well as a personal donation of one million Naira (1m) to their family so as to help them integrate fully into the Soceity.

“The Kano State government had condemned the act of criminality meted on you by way of depriving you of your religion, tribe, and cultural affiliations.”

On his part, the Eze of Igbo in Kano Chief Boniface Ibekwe described the act of stealing of Kano Children from Kano state to Anambra and selling them as an act of criminality and that the Igbo Communities in Kano condemned it in it’s entirety.

He said his palace in working in synergy with other like minds back home to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

In his acceptance speech the Chairman of the Commission Justice Umar Wada Rano who is also the Chairman Justice Reform Commission said they would discharge their duties diligently.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

